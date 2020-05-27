Mailbag: Will Mark Andrews or Hollywood Brown Top 1,000 Yards?

Mink: Yes, if it still were not deemed safe enough for players to return to their team facilities by mid-July, I could see there being a virtual training camp just like OTAs are virtual now. However, I don't think that will be the case. There are already reports about the possibility of players returning for some kind of minicamp in a month. Rookies could also potentially start on-field practices before training camp opens. Of course, it's all difficult to judge at this time because the COVID-19 landscape keeps changing, and if there's a surge of new cases after states re-open, that could delay the start of real, on-field training camp.