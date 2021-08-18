Mailbag: Will Ravens Trade for an Interior Offensive Lineman?

Downing: The competition for the final roster spots will be fierce on this team, but I think these players are all in somewhat different situation. Brandon Stephens is a third-round pick who is going to make the 53-man roster, of course barring any kind of injury. He's impressed this summer and could find himself player an important role on the defense this year. Geno Stone is a tougher call right now. He played excellent in the preseason opener and brought down a pair of interceptions, which will certainly help his case. But the Ravens have a deep secondary and they may want to keep additional corners if they like what they've seen from Shaun Wade and Chris Westry. Stone may still have an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, but it will be tough to risk losing him if he continues playing like he did Saturday night. Ar'Darius Washington is a quality football player who reportedly had interest from multiple teams as an undrafted rookie, but he could find himself on the outside looking in. Washington has natural instincts, but at 5-foot-8, 178 pounds, he's an undersized NFL safety. With the tight competition at the position and a strong performance from Stone this summer, finding a spot on the active roster will be tough for the TCU prospect.