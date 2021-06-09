Mailbag: Will the Ravens Offense Pass a Lot This Year?

Mink: I'm going to assume the simple advice of "just break up with him" would fall on deaf ears. If this guy is worth keeping around (and that is a major "if" based on the evidence presented), you have one argument. It's the "what have they done for you lately?" argument. Pats fans are … Pats fans. They're going to waive those rings in your face if you say anything to the contrary. Hey, I probably would too. But we can all see that the Ravens are a Super Bowl contender this year while the Patriots are in the midst of rebuilding after last year's tumble. Plus, who would you rather watch every week for years to come, Lamar Jackson or Mac Jones? He should convert not only to keep your love, but for the love of the game.