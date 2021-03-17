Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

Mink: Pretty much all the questions this week were about A) Why the Ravens haven't signed a wide receiver or B) Whether they will sign a wide receiver. So here goes …

The answer to the first question is that the wideout market has been slow to materialize across the board. Only a handful of wideouts have been signed and some of the top names (Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V) are still available. Often, it takes one or two dominos to fall to set the market, and that's seemingly a little in flux for these wideouts, who all have some hang-ups (injury history, drop in production, etc.). The market seems to be picking up (A.J. Green to Arizona) a little Wednesday.

This year's wide receiver draft class is loaded, so teams may hope to strike gold with an instant-impact rookie instead of committing big money at the position. With a compressed salary cap, it could lead to the top wideouts either waiting longer than expected to sign or signing for less money than they hoped (or both).

Now, why hasn't Baltimore inked one of the top wideouts? Because wide receiver is not a premium position for the Ravens and free-agent wide receivers are expensive. The Ravens are a run-first team. They have always been that way and Lamar Jackson's unique running ability, which is what makes him truly special, has made them double down on a ground attack. Thus, the Ravens are going to commit resources to building a roster around what they do best (such as signing a stud guard in Kevin Zeitler).

Would a great wideout help take Jackson and the passing offense to another level? Sure. But how much better would that player make the Ravens overall if they throw the ball the fewest times in the NFL? I don't get the sense that the Ravens have much interest in changing their offensive formula. Judging by how much success they've had over the past three seasons with Jackson at the helm, I don't see a reason why they would.

People point to the playoffs as evidence that the Ravens' run-heavy scheme isn't good enough to beat the best teams. What I remember is that a pick-six (not a rushing attempt), followed by a high snap and hit that knocked Lamar out of the game, is what broke the Ravens' back in Buffalo. I don't think having an expensive wide receiver on either play would have changed the outcome. A big-time wide receiver would be an expensive luxury purchase. With so many other internal players to re-sign and defensive holes to fill, it doesn't seem high on the priority list.