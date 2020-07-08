Mailbag: Will the Ravens Throw the Ball More This Season?

Downing: At this point, it's impossible for us to say. Nobody has seen Jackson's offseason workouts other than his throwing coach and the teammates who have spent time with him in Florida. In a normal year, Jackson would have been in Baltimore building chemistry with the rest of the offense through OTAs and minicamp, but those practices didn't take place because of COVID-19.

While I can't speak to Jackson's recent development in the deep passing game because I haven't seen it first-hand, there are a few things we do know. The first is that he's a diligent worker in the offseason. Just look at the steps he took from his rookie season to winning the MVP last year. He's spent time this offseason working with his top deep threat, Hollywood Brown, and the Florida duo already had great chemistry last season. I also think it's worth pointing out that his deep-ball accuracy is already pretty darn good. (Just go watch this pass to Brown from Week 2 if you need a reminder). I've thought since Jackson's rookie season that his deep ball is one of his better throws, and I still think that's the case. Now it wouldn't surprise me if it takes Jackson and the receivers a bit of time early in training camp to re-gain their rhythm. It's been several months since anyone has stepped on the field for a real practice, and every team will be rusty at the start of camp. But once they get some time to get re-acclimated, I expect the deep ball to be an integral piece of the offense this year.