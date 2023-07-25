Ravens Bring Back Wide Receiver Makai Polk

Presented by

The Ravens are reuniting with Makai Polk, as they claimed the big-bodied receiver off waivers Tuesday.

Baltimore released veteran wide receiver Andy Isabella and terminated vested veteran Mike Thomas. Thomas suffered a shoulder injury during OTAs, which required surgery. Isabella played in two games last season for the Ravens and had one carry.

Polk originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie last offseason and spent the summer in Baltimore. He landed on the team's practice squad at the end of training camp, [add space] but was released in late September.

The New York Giants signed him to their practice squad the next day, he spent the rest of the year with them, and signed a reserve/future contract with them at the end of the season.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Polk had a huge final season at Mississippi State in 2021, catching 105 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. He flashed last year during training camp and will get another shot to show his growth.

