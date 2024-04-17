 Skip to main content
Advertising

Make the Case: OT Tyler Guyton

Apr 17, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we're taking a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.

Today, we'll focus on Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton:

Why He Makes Sense:

The Ravens have a need at right tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets, and Guyton has the potential to start from Day 1. He has the traits that Baltimore prefers in offensive tackles – huge size (6-foot-7, 340 pounds) coupled with impressive athleticism. Guyton didn't allow a sack last season in more than 350 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

Guyton is still only 21 years old with the potential to become a dominant player as he gains experience. Most scouts believe he's more than capable of moving to left tackle at any point in his career. That sounds similar to another offensive tackle from Oklahoma the Ravens drafted in 2018, Orlando Brown Jr., who started at right tackle and developed into a Pro Bowl left tackle.

Why He Could Make It to No. 30:

Guyton only made 14 starts and played just 21 games during his college career. That lack of experience requires teams to take a leap of faith on talent and measurables instead of tape.

Because of his lack of game reps, Guyton's technique will be tested moving to the next level and blocking against NFL defensive lineman. There could be some growing pains early in his career. Will he become just an average starting offensive lineman in the NFL, or could he become a Pro Bowl caliber player? Those are the questions teams will ask about Guyton, and that uncertainly could push him toward the bottom of the first round.

What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying:

"Guyton has battled injuries and had limited reps coming over from TCU after the 2021 season, but his flashes have been complemented by increasing consistency. He plays with a high center of gravity and needs to get stronger, but leveraged hand strikes can help overcome those concerns. He should continue to get better as a run blocker but might never shine in that department. Guyton's value comes with his pass protection, as he has the length, feet and body control to become a human roadblock. He should become a talented starter at either tackle position." - Lance Zierlien, NFL.com

"Overall, Guyton is a higher-level athlete with the elite physical tools you look for, showing snapshots of dominance with his technique and easy, fluid movement in the run game and pass protection. Guyton glided out of his two-point stance in pass protection with an efficient and comfortable kick slide. He has the balance, body control and range to close down the edge, yet he also has the firm base to anchor and control the speed-to-power pass rush. Guyton is a strong prospect, but you must understand his lack of experience position will likely mean that he needs coaching and development before he can become a full-time starter. Given that Guyton has only one year of starting experience and given his size, length and movement, it would not surprise me if NFL teams saw him as a LT." – Greg Cosell, the 33rd Team

"Guyton is a pretty big project, but he has the tools necessary to become an impact player. The Oklahoma tackle produced a 97th-percentile vertical jump and an 84th-percentile three-cone, so his game provides unique explosiveness. Guyton allowed only two sacks in his career but still needs to become a more refined player in order to consistently win at the point of attack. Guyton is raw, but there aren't many offensive linemen who have a better athletic mold. He has starting-caliber NFL gifts but must eliminate negatives in both the run and pass games to succeed at the next level." – Pro Football Focus

Related Content

news

Derrick Henry on His Offseason Workout Approach: 'I'm Committed'

The running back spoke about his work ethic and dedication to the Ravens' offseason program.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft Best Player Available or Focus on Biggest Needs?

Who will replace Jadeveon Clowney? Did Lamar Jackson slim down? What is the status of players recovering from injuries?
news

Late for Work: 2018 Ravens Draft Class Ranked Best of the Millennium

What's the skinny on Lamar Jackson's physique? Three prospects linked to the Ravens are named boom-or-bust candidates.
news

Make the Case: OT Amarius Mims

Here's what media scouts are saying about the hulking Georgia offensive tackle.
news

Get to Know Edge Rushers in This Year's Draft

The Ravens could still take an edge rusher early in this year's draft, depending upon how the board unfolds.
news

SociaLight: Derrick Henry Takes Advantage of Crab Cakes for Life Offer

New Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a sushi roll named after him upon arriving in Baltimore.
news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Strong Offseason Is 'Extremely Important' for Several Ravens

NFL.com analyst says Baltimore is still the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC. Draft analyst names the Ravens' ideal top two picks. Mock draft shows how the Ravens can address their needs if they trade out of the first round. The Ravens bolster the secondary in Mel Kiper Jr./Field Yates' three-round mock draft.
news

Get to Know Wide Receivers in This Year's Draft

In a draft deep at wide receiver, the Ravens could take another swing at a position they have targeted frequently in recent years.
news

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry Among Ravens at First Day of Work

Ravens players returned to the Under Armour Performance Center on Monday to begin their voluntary offseason workout program.
news

Around the AFC North: Tee Higgins Expects to Play for Bengals in 2024

Cleveland has restructured Nick Chubb's contract. DeShon Elliott looks forward to joining Patrick Queen on the opposite side of Ravens-Steelers rivalry.
news

Late for Work: Cam Newton Says Lamar Jackson Will Win Super Bowl Before Other Prominent QBs

Could the Ravens inquire about 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk? Why the Ravens should draft Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising