Make the Case: OT Tyler Guyton

What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying:

"Guyton has battled injuries and had limited reps coming over from TCU after the 2021 season, but his flashes have been complemented by increasing consistency. He plays with a high center of gravity and needs to get stronger, but leveraged hand strikes can help overcome those concerns. He should continue to get better as a run blocker but might never shine in that department. Guyton's value comes with his pass protection, as he has the length, feet and body control to become a human roadblock. He should become a talented starter at either tackle position." - Lance Zierlien, NFL.com

"Overall, Guyton is a higher-level athlete with the elite physical tools you look for, showing snapshots of dominance with his technique and easy, fluid movement in the run game and pass protection. Guyton glided out of his two-point stance in pass protection with an efficient and comfortable kick slide. He has the balance, body control and range to close down the edge, yet he also has the firm base to anchor and control the speed-to-power pass rush. Guyton is a strong prospect, but you must understand his lack of experience position will likely mean that he needs coaching and development before he can become a full-time starter. Given that Guyton has only one year of starting experience and given his size, length and movement, it would not surprise me if NFL teams saw him as a LT." – Greg Cosell, the 33rd Team