Make the Case: OT Tyler Guyton

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we're taking a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.
Today, we'll focus on Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton:
Why He Makes Sense:
The Ravens have a need at right tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets, and Guyton has the potential to start from Day 1. He has the traits that Baltimore prefers in offensive tackles – huge size (6-foot-7, 340 pounds) coupled with impressive athleticism. Guyton didn't allow a sack last season in more than 350 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.
Guyton is still only 21 years old with the potential to become a dominant player as he gains experience. Most scouts believe he's more than capable of moving to left tackle at any point in his career. That sounds similar to another offensive tackle from Oklahoma the Ravens drafted in 2018, Orlando Brown Jr., who started at right tackle and developed into a Pro Bowl left tackle.
Why He Could Make It to No. 30:
Guyton only made 14 starts and played just 21 games during his college career. That lack of experience requires teams to take a leap of faith on talent and measurables instead of tape.
Because of his lack of game reps, Guyton's technique will be tested moving to the next level and blocking against NFL defensive lineman. There could be some growing pains early in his career. Will he become just an average starting offensive lineman in the NFL, or could he become a Pro Bowl caliber player? Those are the questions teams will ask about Guyton, and that uncertainly could push him toward the bottom of the first round.
What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying:
"Guyton has battled injuries and had limited reps coming over from TCU after the 2021 season, but his flashes have been complemented by increasing consistency. He plays with a high center of gravity and needs to get stronger, but leveraged hand strikes can help overcome those concerns. He should continue to get better as a run blocker but might never shine in that department. Guyton's value comes with his pass protection, as he has the length, feet and body control to become a human roadblock. He should become a talented starter at either tackle position." - Lance Zierlien, NFL.com
"Overall, Guyton is a higher-level athlete with the elite physical tools you look for, showing snapshots of dominance with his technique and easy, fluid movement in the run game and pass protection. Guyton glided out of his two-point stance in pass protection with an efficient and comfortable kick slide. He has the balance, body control and range to close down the edge, yet he also has the firm base to anchor and control the speed-to-power pass rush. Guyton is a strong prospect, but you must understand his lack of experience position will likely mean that he needs coaching and development before he can become a full-time starter. Given that Guyton has only one year of starting experience and given his size, length and movement, it would not surprise me if NFL teams saw him as a LT." – Greg Cosell, the 33rd Team
"Guyton is a pretty big project, but he has the tools necessary to become an impact player. The Oklahoma tackle produced a 97th-percentile vertical jump and an 84th-percentile three-cone, so his game provides unique explosiveness. Guyton allowed only two sacks in his career but still needs to become a more refined player in order to consistently win at the point of attack. Guyton is raw, but there aren't many offensive linemen who have a better athletic mold. He has starting-caliber NFL gifts but must eliminate negatives in both the run and pass games to succeed at the next level." – Pro Football Focus