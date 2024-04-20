Make the Case: CB Cooper DeJean

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we're taking a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.
Today, we'll focus on Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean:
Why He Makes Sense:
DeJean had a superb pro day, running the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds with a vertical jump of 38.5 inches. Still, there are some questions about whether he'll hold up as a boundary corner in the NFL. Teams that view DeJean as more of a safety may not covet him as much. His chance to become an impact player may hinge on the system he joins. Teams wary of moving DeJean around the secondary to take advantage of his instincts may pass on him.
Why He Could Make it to No. 30
What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying:
"DeJean is big and bundled for a cornerback, with muscular arms and tight hips. He has fantastic interception production, but his movements are more linear than fluid, and he doesn't have the easy change of direction needed in man coverage on the next level. His best football is played with his eyes forward, using his instincts to challenge quarterbacks and his big downhill burst to smack whatever needs smacking. He would seem to be a no-brainer as a punt returner and gunner in Year 1. DeJean should be a big athletic tester, which will help get the hype train going, but finding the proper schematic fit will be important in unlocking his best football as a zone corner or interchangeable safety." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
"DeJean is a playmaking cornerback with size and speed. In off coverage, he plays with his butt to the sideline and displays excellent vision. He does have a brief pause in his plant/drive before exploding and attacking the football. His production -- including three pick-sixes in the 2022 season -- speaks for itself. He has enough speed to carry vertical routes, but he will panic on occasion and get grabby at the catch point. He's an outstanding blitzer, displaying timing and burst to close in a hurry. He is very willing in run support, and he's a dependable tackler. He is also an exceptional punt returner because of his combination of speed, elusiveness and bravery. Overall, I believe DeJean could stick at cornerback, but I wouldn't rule out a move to safety, where his strengths as a player would be featured. He reminds me of a bigger Eric Weddle coming out of college." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
"Iowa's defense produced two first-round picks (Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell) and a third-rounder (Riley Moss) in the 2023 draft, and yet it was DeJean who kept catching my eye when I went back through the 2022 film. He had five interceptions, including three that he returned for touchdowns. But it wasn't just the big plays -- I was impressed with his technique on a snap-to-snap basis. He played in the slot and out wide, showing off tremendous speed to stick to receivers. He's just silky as a cover man. DeJean has the physical tools to be the top corner in this class, but unfortunately, his 2023 season ended early because of a broken leg he suffered in practice in mid-November." – Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
