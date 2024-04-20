 Skip to main content
Advertising

Make the Case: CB Cooper DeJean

Apr 20, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we're taking a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.

Today, we'll focus on Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean:

Why He Makes Sense:

DeJean had a superb pro day, running the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds with a vertical jump of 38.5 inches. Still, there are some questions about whether he'll hold up as a boundary corner in the NFL. Teams that view DeJean as more of a safety may not covet him as much. His chance to become an impact player may hinge on the system he joins. Teams wary of moving DeJean around the secondary to take advantage of his instincts may pass on him.

Why He Could Make it to No. 30

Teams that view DeJean as exclusively a safety may not covet him as a first-round pick. His chance to become an impact player may hinge on the system he joins. Teams wary of moving DeJean around the secondary to take advantage of his instincts may pass on him.

What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying:

"DeJean is big and bundled for a cornerback, with muscular arms and tight hips. He has fantastic interception production, but his movements are more linear than fluid, and he doesn't have the easy change of direction needed in man coverage on the next level. His best football is played with his eyes forward, using his instincts to challenge quarterbacks and his big downhill burst to smack whatever needs smacking. He would seem to be a no-brainer as a punt returner and gunner in Year 1. DeJean should be a big athletic tester, which will help get the hype train going, but finding the proper schematic fit will be important in unlocking his best football as a zone corner or interchangeable safety." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

"DeJean is a playmaking cornerback with size and speed. In off coverage, he plays with his butt to the sideline and displays excellent vision. He does have a brief pause in his plant/drive before exploding and attacking the football. His production -- including three pick-sixes in the 2022 season -- speaks for itself. He has enough speed to carry vertical routes, but he will panic on occasion and get grabby at the catch point. He's an outstanding blitzer, displaying timing and burst to close in a hurry. He is very willing in run support, and he's a dependable tackler. He is also an exceptional punt returner because of his combination of speed, elusiveness and bravery. Overall, I believe DeJean could stick at cornerback, but I wouldn't rule out a move to safety, where his strengths as a player would be featured. He reminds me of a bigger Eric Weddle coming out of college." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

"Iowa's defense produced two first-round picks (Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell) and a third-rounder (Riley Moss) in the 2023 draft, and yet it was DeJean who kept catching my eye when I went back through the 2022 film. He had five interceptions, including three that he returned for touchdowns. But it wasn't just the big plays -- I was impressed with his technique on a snap-to-snap basis. He played in the slot and out wide, showing off tremendous speed to stick to receivers. He's just silky as a cover man. DeJean has the physical tools to be the top corner in this class, but unfortunately, his 2023 season ended early because of a broken leg he suffered in practice in mid-November." – Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Every Prospect Mocked to the Ravens

Here's the list of players pundits believe the Ravens could take with pick No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
1 / 27

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

John Raoux/AP Photo
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
2 / 27

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
3 / 27

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

John Bazemore/AP Photo
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
4 / 27

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
OL Graham Barton, Duke
5 / 27

OL Graham Barton, Duke

Terrance Williams/AP Photo
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
6 / 27

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
7 / 27

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
8 / 27

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
OT JC Latham, Alabama
9 / 27

OT JC Latham, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
DE Jared Verse, Florida State
10 / 27

DE Jared Verse, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
DL Darius Robinson, Missouri
11 / 27

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

Michael Woods/AP Photo
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
12 / 27

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

John Raoux/AP Photo
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
13 / 27

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
14 / 27

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Young Kwak/AP Photo
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
15 / 27

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
16 / 27

DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Paul Sancya/AP Photo
CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
17 / 27

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Al Goldis/AP Photo
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
18 / 27

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
19 / 27

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

George Walker IV/AP Photo
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
20 / 27

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

Eric Gay/AP Photo
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
21 / 27

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
22 / 27

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
23 / 27

G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo
EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
24 / 27

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State
25 / 27

EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State

Colin Hackley/AP Photo
WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
26 / 27

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Artie Walker Jr./AP Photo
WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
27 / 27

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Final Thoughts As We Enter Draft Week

There's lots of chatter about trading back, but what about a trade up? Two cornerbacks make a lot of sense for Baltimore.
news

Make the Case: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Kool-Aid McKinstry could become the latest Alabama cornerback to join the Ravens.
news

Six Ravens Draft Scenarios Addressing Positions of Need

Here's how the draft could shake out in the first three rounds at offensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback, and edge.
news

Late for Work: Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Ravens in the First Round

Despite turnover, the Ravens' roster is ranked among the top three by The Athletic's projection model. Baltimore has been named a potential landing spot if WR Courtland Sutton is traded. Pundit says Zay Flowers is among the WR1s who need the most help from the draft. The Ravens miss out on Flowers in 2023 re-draft. All-trades mock draft has the Ravens making a deal with the Chargers to move back.
news

Make the Case: OT Jordan Morgan

The Arizona offensive tackle is seen as an NFL guard by some pundits, and has plenty of experience.
news

Ravens Announce Plan to Launch Baltimore Ravens College Track Center

A new academic center to help Baltimore City Public School students advance through college and into the workforce is being planned with financial support from the Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: A New Offensive Lineman Becomes Most Popular Ravens Pick

Six of seven prospects mocked to the Ravens are either an offensive lineman or a wide receiver.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Could Trade Their First-Round Pick to QB-Needy Team

What would success in Year 2 look like for Zay Flowers and Trenton Simpson? The Ravens take an offensive tackle and wide receiver with their first two picks in The Athletic's seven-round mock draft. PFF's two most-underrated draft prospects have been mocked to the Ravens.
news

Rumor Mill: J.K. Dobbins to Sign With Chargers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Roquan Smith on Attitude of Defense: 'We're Still the Ravens'

Tyler Linderbaum plans to use his experience to help offensive the new-look offensive line gel. Scott Elliott says players are 'working their tails off' during offseason conditioning.
news

Derrick Henry on His Offseason Workout Approach: 'I'm Committed'

The running back spoke about his work ethic and dedication to the Ravens' offseason program.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising