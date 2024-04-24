 Skip to main content
Make the Case: OLB Chop Robinson

Apr 24, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa.
Barry Reeger/AP Photo
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa.

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we're taking a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.

Today, we'll focus on Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Why He Makes Sense

Robinson may have the quickest first step among pass rushers in the draft. His athleticism was on display during an impressive Combine workout where the Gaithersburg, Md. native ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash. The Ravens re-signed Kyle Van Noy and are expecting more production from young outside linebackers Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Tavius Robinson. However, Chop Robinson has potential to become a disruptive defender once he gains NFL experience.

Why He Could Make it to No. 30

Robinson had just 4 sacks in 10 games last season and 5.5 sacks in 12 games in 2022. That modest production could be a red flag for teams who aren't sold on Robinson's ability to win consistently against top offensive linemen. Robinson could be taken in the top 25, but there's a possibility he falls into the 30’s.

What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying

"Robinson is an extremely twitched-up edge rusher with limited production. He has average size but is incredibly explosive. As a pass rusher, he has excellent get-off quickness, but it looks odd because of his short/choppy steps. He will cause more stress for OTs when he learns how to lengthen his stride and gain ground. He flashes a nifty two-hand swipe maneuver and a push/pull move. He has some tightness that shows up when he gets to the top of his rush. His sack production is limited, but he was very disruptive in every game I studied. He was asked to drop into coverage on occasion and looked comfortable in space. Against the run, he consistently generates knock-back versus head-up blockers, but he struggles versus angle blocks and double teams. He gets washed down the line too often. Overall, Robinson isn't a smooth/bendy type of player, but his mix of speed and power provides a lot of disruption."- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

"Any player who weighs more than 250 pounds and runs the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds is going to attract attention. Robinson is just beginning to find himself as a player, so he has room to grow. His game is raw -- his season high for sacks was 5.5 in 2022 -- but his flexibility, speed to the corner and physicality give away the top-tier rusher in there." - Jeff Legwold, ESPN

"Regardless of his lack of polish, Robinson is a gifted player athletically — likely on a level that is top of the class. A lot of what leaves you wanting more from Robinson is coachable. If he can take his game to that next level, he can become a dominant edge defender." – Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

