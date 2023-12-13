Malik Cunningham Talks About His Decision to Join Ravens

Cunningham said Head Coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens called him Monday night to express their interest in signing him. Baltimore now has four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster, an atypical arrangement for a team that has often carried only two, and that isn't changing anytime soon.

For now, Cunningham will continue to practice as a quarterback, wide receiver, and on special teams. Harbaugh said, "he'll contribute in every way he can."

"From a quarterback perspective, it's a future type of a move," Harbaugh said.

"It's going to be really interesting to see how he develops. He's a quarterback; there's no doubt about that. He's here to develop as a quarterback. This is an opportunity. I think when you're a general manager, you've got to look for all those opportunities, and Eric [DeCosta], he's the best, so he does that."

Cunningham will likely have a chance to compete to be the No. 2 quarterback next offseason. Veteran backups Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson aren't under contract for next year. Hearing the Ravens' commitment to developing him as a quarterback sold Cunningham.

"When he told me that, I was all ears," Cunningham said. "I was like, 'Yeah, I'm sliding. I ain't going to stay.'"