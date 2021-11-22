Malik Harrison Returning to Practice After Being Struck By Bullet

Nov 22, 2021 at 04:22 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112221-Transaction
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Malik Harrison

Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison has been designated for return to practice after being struck by a stray bullet in the calf last month.

Harrison was hit on Oct. 31 while the Ravens were on their bye and placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury shortly after. He's missed the team's last three games, the minimum required.

Harrison played in all seven previous games with five starts. The second-year linebacker he had 22 tackles, including two for loss.

Harrison's defensive snaps had decreased since the beginning of the season and Josh Bynes took over at middle linebacker. Bynes and Patrick Queen have settled in well and are coming off one of their strongest games of the season in Chicago. Still, the big-bodied Harrison would provide more depth in the rotation that currently only has Chris Board as a substitute.

The Ravens have also waived guard/defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the 53-man roster. McKenzie has played very sparingly this season as he works out at both defensive tackle and guard.

