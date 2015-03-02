Marc Trestman Likes Toughness Of Ravens Offense

Mar 02, 2015 at 08:53 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Marc Trestman likes what he sees when he throws on the tape of Baltimore's offense.

The Ravens are coming off the best offensive season in franchise history, and the team's new coordinator is impressed with personnel he'll have to work with this year.   * *

"They play very, very hard – they are very physical," Trestman said. "There's a toughness to the group."

The Ravens offense embraced a hard-nosed, balanced approach under Gary Kubiak last season. The offensive line was one of the best in the NFL, protecting quarterback Joe Flacco (19 sacks) and clearing the way for running back Justin Forsett to rush for 1,266 yards.

The receivers also played with an edge, as fiery veteran Steve Smith Sr. brought toughness with him during his first season in Baltimore.


"I think there's talent at all positions," Trestman said. "It certainly starts up front with the offensive line and that appears to be a very, very strong part of this football team, and a place where there shouldn't be any significant changes."

While the offensive line is mostly set, the Ravens do have some questions at the offensive skill positions going into free agency and the draft. Torrey Smith and Forsett are both unrestricted free agents. Tight end Dennis Pitta's availability going into next year is uncertain as he recovers his second major hip injury in as many years, and veteran Owen Daniels is also a free agent.

"How this thing unfolds is always part of the offseason process," Trestman said. "Certainly you're hopeful to get most of your football team back, and those guys will be there to play."

Regardless of what the exact makeup of the roster is going into next year, expectations are high for the offense. Flacco is in his prime and coming off his best statistical season of his career, and the Ravens will have their sights on another postseason run after coming within a few plays of their third AFC championship appearance in four seasons.

"I've always said that last year's success is no indication of what's ahead," Trestman said. "It gives you an idea or an expectation of what you can do, and certainly you want to move forward and try to get better. There's always ways to get better, and that's what we're working on daily."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Anthony Brown Elevated From Practice Squad for Cleveland

Anthony Brown will back up Tyler Huntley as the Ravens take on the Browns.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.

news

Ravens Offensive Lineman Has Gone From Underdog to Powers-house

Ben Powers is the top-graded pass-blocking guard in the NFL and a key piece of the Ravens' rushing battering ram.

news

Late for Work 12/16: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Game

GM Eric DeCosta gets a 'solid B' grade from The Athletic. The Ravens take a running back in The Ringer's mock draft.

news

Pundit Picks: Analysts Disagree With Vegas, Favor Ravens

Most analysts are picking the Ravens to score a win in Cleveland in Week 14.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Says 'I Don't Think I Had a Concussion'

Sitting out a game never sits well with Kevin Zeitler. Ravens are aware that Nick Chubb can make any play a big play.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Cleared, Lamar Jackson Ruled Out

Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses practiced throughout the week and fully on Thursday.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Hope to Keep Turning Fortunes With This Combo

The Ravens are wearing their white jerseys and black pants for Saturday's game against the Browns.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Here's how to track all the action Saturday afternoon when the Ravens (9-4) visit the Browns (5-8) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

news

Late for Work 12/15: Ravens Reportedly Trying to Sign Roquan Smith Before End of the Season

J.K. Dobbins proved that he is a 'difference-maker.' Matt Stover says he's glad to be mentioned in the same sentence as Justin Tucker. The Ravens select a cornerback in Todd McShay's first mock draft.

news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Getting Double-Teamed 'More Than He Ever Has'

Greg Roman's play-calling showed confidence in Anthony Brown. The Ravens have spoken to Tyler Huntley about avoiding big hits. Mike Macdonald continues to evaluate how to improve Baltimore's defense during the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarter.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Returns to Full Practice

Lamar Jackson doesn't practice again. No other Ravens other than veterans who typically get rest days are missing.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising