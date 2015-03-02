Marc Trestman Likes Toughness Of Ravens Offense





"I think there's talent at all positions," Trestman said. "It certainly starts up front with the offensive line and that appears to be a very, very strong part of this football team, and a place where there shouldn't be any significant changes."

While the offensive line is mostly set, the Ravens do have some questions at the offensive skill positions going into free agency and the draft. Torrey Smith and Forsett are both unrestricted free agents. Tight end Dennis Pitta's availability going into next year is uncertain as he recovers his second major hip injury in as many years, and veteran Owen Daniels is also a free agent.

"How this thing unfolds is always part of the offseason process," Trestman said. "Certainly you're hopeful to get most of your football team back, and those guys will be there to play."

Regardless of what the exact makeup of the roster is going into next year, expectations are high for the offense. Flacco is in his prime and coming off his best statistical season of his career, and the Ravens will have their sights on another postseason run after coming within a few plays of their third AFC championship appearance in four seasons.