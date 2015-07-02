Marc Trestman's Unwavering Perseverance

At 29 years old, Trestman got his first NFL job back home in Minnesota in 1985 as a running backs coach for the legendary Bud Grant, the man he idolized. Trestman left to become a quarterbacks coach and reunite with Testaverde in Tampa Bay in 1987.

Trestman couldn't turn around the perennially losing Bucs, so he quickly left for Cleveland to reunite with Kosar, who had just led the Browns to the AFC Championship. Browns Owner Art Modell made Trestman the league's youngest offensive coordinator the following year in 1989.

Problem was, Trestman's success threatened Head Coach Bud Carson, and even after the Browns reached the AFC championship, Carson eventually got his way and Trestman was fired. He got the news while in Hawaii for the Pro Bowl and his wedding. Trestman made the mistake of returning a missed call.

"No more than 15 minutes after I marry the girl of my dreams, my world comes crashing down on top of me," Trestman wrote in his book.

Trestman was never one to buy into the politics of coaching. He wasn't too interested in forming close bonds either, except with his quarterbacks. It had now bitten him hard for the first time.

Trestman went back home to Minnesota to coach with Grant for two years and regain his footing, but the sting of the Browns job took its toll. When his wife, Cindy, got pregnant, Trestman decided to leave football.

It wasn't that he was quitting. Trestman just put birthing classes and some free time with his family first. It was the first time he slowed down from football. For three years, Trestman went back to Florida and sold municipal bonds.

"In my mind I was now done with coaching and out of football for good," Trestman wrote. "In fact, I had no desire to coach again, absolutely zero."

That was until February of 1995 when his assistant patched through a call from 49ers Head Coach George Seifert. Trestman had just watched Seifert's team win Super Bowl XXIX three days earlier, so he thought it was a joke.

Out of nowhere, Seifert offered Trestman an interview to be the 49ers' offensive coordinator, replacing Mike Shanahan. It was the NFL's most glamourous coordinator job and seen as a springboard to becoming a head coach, and, oddly, it was on his doorstep.

"I hung up and just sat there, sort of numb, not knowing whether to laugh or cry," Trestman wrote.

That job altered Trestman's coaching foundation, introducing him to the architect of the West Coast offense, Walsh, who was working as a team consultant. In 1996, the two shared a lot of bus rides, lunches and quiet times together. Trestman learned an entirely new system from what he was used to.

"I hadn't really solidified my sense for offense until I got to San Francisco and worked with that offense that [Walsh] built," Trestman said.

Trestman's offense led the NFL in scoring at 28.6 points per game in 1995. But there was a false perception among the media and fans that Walsh was the one pulling the strings. After the 49ers lost in the second round of the playoffs, Trestman took the fall.

Trestman was celebrating his birthday at a hotel bar in Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl, when he saw 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. announce his firing on TV.

Again, Trestman started over. He landed in Detroit as their quarterbacks coach. After a great season there, Trestman's name was hot again and Cindy wanted to pair that with warm weather. Trestman went to Arizona from 1998 to 2000. After two unproductive seasons, he was fired again.

A couple weeks later, Trestman got a call from a buddy who he spent time drawing plays on napkins with every year at the Senior Bowl – Jon Gruden. Gruden hired Trestman and he became the offensive coordinator one year later after Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay.

Trestman stayed in Oakland with Rich Gannon and Bill Callahan, and ended up facing Gruden's Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII. After a difficult 48-21 loss in that game and rough season the year after, he was once again out of a job.

Trestman went back to Miami, this time to the Dolphins, for one "nightmare" year as assistant head coach. He had no support from the other coaches. Trestman was fired again after just one year.

Fed up, Trestman signed a four-year contract to be the offensive coordinator at N.C. State. He promised his family they would stay there all four years so his daughters, Sarahanne and Chloe, could be in one place for high school.

That plan blew up when Trestman was fired just two years into his contract. Trestman took that firing harder than any job he had lost.

"I was bitter, angry, crushed and just mad at the world," he wrote.

A PERSONAL HALFTIME

All that moving takes a toll on a person and their family. Trestman decided they weren't going anywhere this time. He was going to live up to his promise and stay in North Carolina for his girls.

At the same time, he imposed his own personal halftime. It was a time to reassess why he was struggling to reach his goals. He had seen many of his peers succeed instead of him.

The man he backed up as a quarterback at the University of Minnesota, Tony Dungy, was ready for retirement after winning a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Colts. Mike Holmgren, who got his big start as San Francisco's offensive coordinator in 1987 after Trestman was denied an interview for the same job, had also won a Super Bowl and was nearing retirement.

"After overcoming considerable anger and a lack of self-confidence, I began to see this extremely disappointing and professionally devastating time in my life as my greatest opportunity," Trestman wrote.

"I realized how much time I had spent trying to make first downs and score touchdowns. My focus had now changed into trying to be more about people and serving others."

Trestman was always quite serious and making friends didn't come naturally. Even his wife described him as "reclusive," "anti-social" and "socially dysfunctional."

Trestman approached the game almost like a scientist, or maybe a lawyer. He needed to learn how to better connect with the people of the business. Now he was going to make sure to ask how people were doing and really mean it, really listen. He was going to get to know them and their family personally.

"Your priority is to use football as a toolbox to grow men, to have them be better teammates and fathers and husbands," Trestman said. "If you can teach them football, you can go about your business on what is just as important in growing men."

After a year away from football, Trestman went to Canada to land his first head coaching job. He won a pair of Grey Cups, all while employing his revised teaching and coaching methods. Trestman stayed there for five years, his longest tenure at any one spot.

Finally, in 2013, Trestman achieved his longtime goal of being an NFL head coach. Bears General Manager Phil Emery did some outside-the-box thinking and hired Trestman.

Yet despite leading an offense that finished second in the league in points per game (27.8) in his first season, Trestman's stay in Chicago lasted just 23 months and the role he wanted for so long was out of his grasp so quickly. He and Emery were both out.