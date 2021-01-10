Marcus Peters Interception Closes Door on Titans

"Basically, what he wanted to tell me (to say) was a song lyric, but I don't really know the song lyric," Humphrey said. "My summarization of what Marcus wanted to tell you guys was, 'Go Ravens.' So, that is (me) speaking on (Marcus') behalf."

With the Ravens advancing to the divisional round, Peters will have a chance to make more big plays. But this was an emotional victory for the Ravens, who vanquished the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last year, and who defeated them Week 11 in Baltimore.

Before that November game, the Titans gathered on Baltimore's logo before the opening kickoff, in a move that didn't sit well with the Ravens. They didn't forget it. After Peters' interception on Sunday, he led his teammates to midfield where they celebrated on the Titans' logo. Wolfe said the move wasn't planned. The rivalry between these two teams is strong, and Wolfe said raw emotion is part of what makes the matchup so compelling.

"This is an emotional football game," Wolfe said. "Sometimes you just act out emotion. I thought it was a good time to go ahead and do that, so we did it. It wasn't a disrespect thing. It was like a team unity thing. We accomplished something as a team, and we were going to go out there take a little bit of revenge, I guess. I don't think it's a big deal."

With Peters, Humphrey and Jimmy Smith's return to the lineup Sunday, the Ravens had their top three corners together again and it showed. Tannehill started hot as Tennessee jumped to a 10-0 lead, but the Titans were held to just three points the rest of the game.

Seeing Peters in the right spot to make an interception is never a surprise to the Ravens, and they hope it happens again during the postseason.