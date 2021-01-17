Marcus Peters Is Active to Help Secondary Defend Stefon Diggs

Baltimore's secondary will be at full strength Saturday night. Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters (back) is active despite being a limited participant in practice this week.

Peters had a huge interception in last weekend's playoff game in Tennessee that helped seal the victory. He will join Ravens cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett and Tramon Williams in their efforts to contain the Bills' passing attack led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,538) this season.

Diggs had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo's playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. John Brown, a former Raven, and slot receiver Cole Beasley are also favorite targets for Allen.

The Ravens enter Saturday's game with a very healthy lineup. Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (knee) is active after being limited all week, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) is active after returning to practice Thursday. Those were the only three Ravens listed on the week's injury report.

Defensive lineman Justin Ellis, who played 31 snaps against the Tennessee Titans last weekend, is inactive, along with running back Mark Ingram II, wide receiver James Proche II, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, cornerback Pierre Desir, defensive lineman Broderick Washington and punter Johnny Townsend.