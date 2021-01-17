Marcus Peters Is Active to Help Secondary Defend Stefon Diggs

Jan 16, 2021 at 07:18 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011621-Inactives

Baltimore's secondary will be at full strength Saturday night. Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters (back) is active despite being a limited participant in practice this week.

Peters had a huge interception in last weekend's playoff game in Tennessee that helped seal the victory. He will join Ravens cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett and Tramon Williams in their efforts to contain the Bills' passing attack led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,538) this season.

Diggs had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo's playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. John Brown, a former Raven, and slot receiver Cole Beasley are also favorite targets for Allen.

The Ravens enter Saturday's game with a very healthy lineup. Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (knee) is active after being limited all week, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) is active after returning to practice Thursday. Those were the only three Ravens listed on the week's injury report.

Defensive lineman Justin Ellis, who played 31 snaps against the Tennessee Titans last weekend, is inactive, along with running back Mark Ingram II, wide receiver James Proche II, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, cornerback Pierre Desir, defensive lineman Broderick Washington and punter Johnny Townsend.

The Bills are also healthy for January, although they lost running back Zack Moss (ankle) for the remainder of the playoffs in last week's victory. Inactive for the Bills are defensive end Darryl Johnson, quarterback Jake Fromm, cornerback Dane Jackson, running back Antonio Williams, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey and tight end Tyler Kroft. Beasley is playing through a knee injury.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Leaves Playoff Game With Concussion

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out of Saturday night's playoff game after taking a hard hit on the final play of the third quarter.
news

Lamar Jackson Throws First Career Red-Zone Interception at the Worst Time

Lamar Jackson had never thrown an interception in the red zone, tossing 49 touchdowns instead. But a 101-yard pick-six put the Ravens in a big hole.
news

Rare Misses: Justin Tucker Doinks Two Early Field Goals vs. Bills

Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker had a rough start Saturday night, as his first two field goal attempts clanged off the uprights.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills

Fans can tune into Saturday's divisional playoff game at 8:15 p.m. on NBC, stream it on mobile or listen live on radio.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bills

Get the tune-in information, series history, top storylines and matchups to watch for tonight's divisional playoff against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The central question is whether Baltimore's defense can make enough plays. This is why the Ravens acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. A window of opportunity is open for Mark Andrews.
news

Lamar Jackson Keeps Winning As He Keeps Learning

Still just 24 years old, a mature Lamar Jackson is enjoying his third trip to the playoffs, and he's driven to reach the ultimate destination.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bills (Divisional Playoffs)

See who analysts are predicting will win Saturday night's divisional playoff game in Buffalo.
news

Late for Work 1/15: Predictions for Ravens vs. Bills

Lamar Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have both silenced their critics. Rapper Mike Jones has become a Jackson fan and calls John Harbaugh 'an OG.' 
news

Ravens Commit $500,000 for New Destination Playground

The new playground at Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills will feature a wheelchair accessible rubberized surface, as well as features for children of all ages, including a timed 40-yard dash.
news

News & Notes: Stefon Diggs Is the 'One That Got Away'

Ravens not stressing about possible snow in Buffalo. Devin Singletary could be a workhorse back against the Ravens. Thanks to Lamar Jackson, rapper Mike Jones is having a good week.

Advertising