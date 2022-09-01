Marcus Peters Loves Football, But Is Staying Patient in Return

Peters said the toughest part of the injury was not being able to play with his teammates. But even though he couldn't be on the field with them, he didn't disappear. Peters still sat in on meetings during the week and still went to almost every home game.

He said it was "very important" to him to still be a mentor to the younger players, just like veterans such as Eric Berry and others in Kansas City were for him at the start of his career. It was great still having Peters around off the field, but his absence on the field was absolutely felt.

"The thing about Marcus is one thing that he does is bring a lot of energy to all of the guys. He breathes confidence into the guys," Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt said. "He told me a couple of weeks ago, 'I've always gotten an A in football.' So, he brings a high IQ to our football team, and just the whole communication and everything that goes on back there – it's huge having Marcus back."

Behind the scenes, Peters went to work, attacking rehab for the first time in his career. Head Coach John Harbaugh he could notice a difference in Peters when he returned for OTAs and minicamp.