Marcus Williams Brings a Ball Hawk's Mentality to Baltimore

Williams was one of the top free agents on the market and he said the deal came together quickly once the Ravens expressed their interest. Williams had communicated with Weddle, another former Utah product, about the culture in Baltimore and knew he wanted to be part of it.

Williams said he didn't grow up watching Reed. He didn't really watch other safeties until he got into the NFL because he was just playing football, watching himself and trying to improve.

"I didn't really try to follow in someone's footsteps. I really try to make my own path," Williams said. "They're all great players, but at some point I want to be better than that."

Signing his second contract, for a reported $70 million, was an emotional moment for Williams, who had his entire family surrounding him. His rookie year, Williams was on the wrong side of the "Minneapolis Miracle" when a missed tackle on Stefon Diggs turned into a game-winning touchdown for the Vikings in the divisional playoffs.

Since then, he rebounded and kept grinding to become one of the best safeties in the league. And now he doesn't intend to stop growing.