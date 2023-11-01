Marcus Williams Isn't Frustrated By Injuries, Eager to 'Push Through'

Nov 01, 2023 at 05:28 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

11123williams
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams

Marcus Williams missed just four games during his five years in New Orleans. During his two seasons in Baltimore, he's been forced out of 12 games.

Williams suffered a dislocated wrist last season that sidelined him for seven games. This year, a pectoral injury in the season-opener threatened to end his season. But after sitting out three games, he returned only to suffer a hamstring injury that put him back on the shelf.

But when Williams was asked about how frustrating the injuries must be, he interrupted the reporter's question.

"Not frustrating," he said. "It is what it is. I've faced adversity my whole life and I'm going to face adversity in the future. I'm going to keep pushing through.

"I feel great. Stuff happens all the time, but we have good guys who come in and do a great job. Me going down is not a problem when we have guys like that in the locker room."

Williams returned to the practice field Wednesday, giving hope to the possibility that he can return for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Facing a dangerous duo of wide receivers, the Ravens would love to have their ball-hawking free safety back.

However, the Ravens also now have a good problem on their hands. When Williams returns to game action, what happens with Geno Stone, who leads the league with five interceptions? With Kyle Hamilton also playing 100% of the snaps, the Ravens could go back to more three-safety looks. However, they have plenty of depth and have been pleased with the cornerbacks' play, too.

That's not Williams' decision, but he has been impressed by the work his replacement has done.

"He's playing amazing," Williams said of Stone. "He comes to work every day locked in and he's hungry. I'm proud of all his progress and everything he's done this year and I hope he continues that."

Williams didn't shed much light on how he's doing physically. When asked if he's going to have to manage pain from the injuries for some time, he said, "I'm just going to keep getting better." Asked how he feels, he responded "good" and asked if he's going to play Sunday, Williams said "we'll see what happens."

What's been crystal clear, however, is Williams' desire to play the game. He opted against having surgery and returned when he was still clearly physically limited from the pectoral injury. Now he's trying to come back again after being out for just two weeks with the hamstring injury.

"I've always had a strong mentality," Williams said. "I've always seen stuff happen in life that's worse than my situation. I always continue to be positive and optimistic because I know I will be back and it's not the end. I'll come back better than I was before.

"My mentality is to be the best and the only way I can do that is being on the field. I'll continue to keep my health up after that."

Related Content

news

Marcus Williams Returns to Ravens Practice, But Six Players Absent

Ravens missing from Wednesday's practice include WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Gus Edwards, OLB Odafe Oweh, and the starting tackles.
news

Mailbag: What the Crystal Ball Says for Second Half of Ravens' Season

How many defensive players can the Ravens keep this offseason? Why do the Ravens keep attempting screens? Why is Lamar Jackson not throwing faster?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Climb to No. 2

The Ravens are moving up the power rankings after coming out of a grueling stretch with three straight wins.
news

Late for Work: Ravens 'Deserve Benefit of the Doubt' for Standing Pat at Trade Deadline

Why the Ravens can win the AFC and why they might not. Baltimore remains No. 1 in 'Herd's Hierarchy.'
news

Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Shifted Gears in Arizona

Baltimore's interior offensive line feasted in the second half in Arizona. Meanwhile, the defensive line showed its depth.
news

Late for Work: Latest Rumors on Trade Deadline Day, Including Derrick Henry 

Danielle Hunter could be a 'difference-maker that gets Baltimore to the Super Bowl.' Pro Football Focus says no deal is the best deal for the Ravens.
news

'Optimistic' Tyus Bowser Could Be Nearing a Return

Ravens CB Pepe Williams and OLB Malik Hamm could also come back soon, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
news

No Dire Need, But Ravens Are Busy Talking at Trade Deadline

Odell Beckham Jr. is 'playing really well' and is eager. John Harbaugh envisions a big second half of the season for Rashod Bateman.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Suffer Injuries to Two Leaders

Joe Burrow looks nimble as the Bengals come off their bye week with an impressive victory. Kevin Stefanski answers questions about his strategy after a late-game interception costs the Browns in their loss to Seattle.
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Cardinals

Rashod Bateman's snaps increased. Gus Edwards led the backfield again. Michael Pierce dominated in his opportunities.
news

What the Cardinals Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Jonathan Gannon talks about the two interceptions and players say they were surprised a Cardinals touchdown wasn't whistled dead.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising