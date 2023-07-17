Training Camp Competition: Safety

Jul 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

071723compseriess
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone

In the Hunt

  1. Marcus Williams
  2. Kyle Hamilton
  3. Geno Stone
  4. Brandon Stephens
  5. Ar'Darius Washington
  6. Jaquan Amos (undrafted rookie)

Projected Starters

Williams and Hamilton will be the Ravens' starting safeties. Baltimore traded veteran Chuck Clark this offseason, paving the way for Hamilton to step into his more natural position after the first-round pick primarily played slot corner during his rookie season. Hamilton played that position well, and will still be used in a versatile way, but he'll take on more of a traditional safety role. Williams got off to a torrid start last season before fracturing his wrist. If he logs a full season, he'll be among the best safeties in the league.

Best Battle

There could be a significant defensive role to carve out between Stone, Stephens and Washington. The Ravens used three safeties a considerable amount last season with Hamilton playing 53% of the defensive snaps. If Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald opts to deploy a third safety frequently again this year, it remains to be seen who he will call on. Stephens is a versatile safety/cornerback hybrid who has been lining up mostly at safety in practices so far this summer. Stone stepped in and played well when Williams was sidelined last season. The Ravens are still looking to determine their slot cornerback. Washington lined up there often during summer practices so far. If Hamilton sometimes gets the call again, either Stone or Stephens would have to take his place on the back end.

Under the Radar

Washington is an intriguing player. He was a prized undrafted rookie pickup in the 2021 class, and he played in three games that year before a late-season foot injury ended his rookie campaign. Washington spent most of last season on the practice squad. Standing at 5-foot-8, 177 pounds, Washington is scrappy, rangy and has good instincts. If he proves to be a quality slot cornerback in training camp and the preseason, he could win a very important job.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/17: After DeAndre Hopkins' Deal, 'It's Imperative' Odell Beckham Jr. Has A Good Season

Three takes from pundits on the Ravens 2023 season. Michael McCrary named the Ravens' best-ever free agent signing.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Defense Should be Among NFL's Best

Justin Madubuike could be Baltimore's breakout player on defense. Training camp will help sort out the cornerback rotation.

news

Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

With four starting positions set, the intrigue is at left guard where multiple players will vie for the job.

news

10 Questions: Who Steps Up on the Defensive Line?

Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce and Broderick Washington will be counted on to lead the Ravens' defensive line after the departure of Calais Campbell.

news

Late for Work 7/14: ESPN's Ryan Clark Picks Ravens to Win the Super Bowl

A CBS Sports pundit says the Ravens aren't getting enough respect. Looking at some of the most intriguing people on the 2023 Ravens. Todd Monken makes Pro Football Focus' top 10 offensive coordinator rankings.

news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receivers

Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor hope to make a dramatic impact as they join Baltimore's revamped wide receiver room.

news

10 Questions: How Fast Will Ravens Catch up to Todd Monken's System?

Players are embracing the challenge of learning new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme with explosive possibilities.

news

Late for Work 7/13: NFL Scout Says This Could Be Rashod Bateman's Time to Shine

Three core players the Ravens should build their roster around. The Ravens' secondary is ranked No. 2 by Hall of Fame cornerback Ronde Barber. Mark Andrews is ranked among the top three tight ends in ESPN's poll. John Harbaugh is No. 2 in Sharp Football Analysis' Head Coach rankings.

news

Art Modell One of 60 Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Colts offensive linemen George Kunz and Chris Hinton are also among the 60 finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

news

Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

Mark Andrews leads a deep tight end group, while Patrick Ricard has made the Pro Bowl four straight years.

news

Mailbag: Is Justin Tucker a First Ballot Hall of Famer?

What are the chances the Ravens will add a veteran outside linebacker or cornerback? How would you power rank the AFC North teams? Do the Ravens need another lineman after losing Calais Campbell?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising