Training Camp Competition: Safety

In the Hunt

Marcus Williams Kyle Hamilton Geno Stone Brandon Stephens Ar'Darius Washington Jaquan Amos (undrafted rookie)

Projected Starters

Williams and Hamilton will be the Ravens' starting safeties. Baltimore traded veteran Chuck Clark this offseason, paving the way for Hamilton to step into his more natural position after the first-round pick primarily played slot corner during his rookie season. Hamilton played that position well, and will still be used in a versatile way, but he'll take on more of a traditional safety role. Williams got off to a torrid start last season before fracturing his wrist. If he logs a full season, he'll be among the best safeties in the league.

Best Battle

There could be a significant defensive role to carve out between Stone, Stephens and Washington. The Ravens used three safeties a considerable amount last season with Hamilton playing 53% of the defensive snaps. If Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald opts to deploy a third safety frequently again this year, it remains to be seen who he will call on. Stephens is a versatile safety/cornerback hybrid who has been lining up mostly at safety in practices so far this summer. Stone stepped in and played well when Williams was sidelined last season. The Ravens are still looking to determine their slot cornerback. Washington lined up there often during summer practices so far. If Hamilton sometimes gets the call again, either Stone or Stephens would have to take his place on the back end.

Under the Radar