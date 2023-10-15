Marcus Williams Leaves Game With Hamstring Injury

The Ravens escaped London with a victory, but not without injuries.

Starting safety Marcus Williams, who was having an excellent game, left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Defensive end Brent Urban (neck) and defensive back Kevon Seymour (ankle) also did not return.

Head Coach John Harbaugh did not have injury updates after the game.

"(I) don't have any updates now as far as the level of seriousness," Harbaugh said. "We'll have to get back home and take a look at those."

Williams was injured on the third-quarter play when Geno Stone made an interception with Baltimore protecting an 18-13 lead. Starting safety Kyle Hamilton had already been ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit. With Williams and Hamilton out of the game, Brandon Stephens moved from corner to safety next to Stone.

Williams has been playing through the pain of a pectoral injury suffered in Week 2 that forced him to miss the next two games. In the first half, Williams made a touchdown-saving tackle on Derrick Henry's 63-yard run, and Williams also ranged far to his left to make a nifty pass breakup of a Ryan Tannenhill pass intended for Chikoziem Okonkwo.