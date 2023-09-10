Marcus Williams, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum Leave Opener With Injuries

Ravens starting safety Marcus Williams, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and center Tyler Linderbaum all left Sunday's Ravens-Texans Week 1 opener with injuries and did not return.

Williams went to the locker room late in the second quarter and was ruled out shortly after halftime with a shoulder injury. Geno Stone, who was already getting snaps when the Ravens showed a three-safety look, joined safety Kyle Hamilton on Baltimore's back end for Houston's next possession.

Stanley and Linderbaum both went down in the fourth quarter and did not return. Linderbaum walked off and went to the locker room. Stanley remained on the sideline.

Williams missed seven games with a dislocated wrist last season and losing him again for a significant period would be a blow to the defense. He's a natural playmaker with a knack for forcing turnovers and led the Ravens with four interceptions last season despite his injury. He covers ground and often deters quarterbacks from throwing deep against the Ravens, and he's also a strong run defender who had four tackles Sunday before leaving the game.