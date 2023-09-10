Marcus Williams, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum Leave Opener With Injuries

Sep 10, 2023 at 05:25 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

williams

Ravens starting safety Marcus Williams, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and center Tyler Linderbaum all left Sunday's Ravens-Texans Week 1 opener with injuries and did not return.

Williams went to the locker room late in the second quarter and was ruled out shortly after halftime with a shoulder injury. Geno Stone, who was already getting snaps when the Ravens showed a three-safety look, joined safety Kyle Hamilton on Baltimore's back end for Houston's next possession.

Stanley and Linderbaum both went down in the fourth quarter and did not return. Linderbaum walked off and went to the locker room. Stanley remained on the sideline.

Williams missed seven games with a dislocated wrist last season and losing him again for a significant period would be a blow to the defense. He's a natural playmaker with a knack for forcing turnovers and led the Ravens with four interceptions last season despite his injury. He covers ground and often deters quarterbacks from throwing deep against the Ravens, and he's also a strong run defender who had four tackles Sunday before leaving the game.

Linderbaum started every game for the Ravens last season as a rookie. Stanley has dealt with injuries the past several years and was finally healthy to start the season for the first time since 2020.

Related Content

news

J.K. Dobbins Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury

Starting running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a third-quarter ankle injury and did not return.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Pays Pregame Tribute to Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. wore a Deion Sanders T-shirt during pregame warm-ups.
news

Mark Andrews Inactive vs. Texans

Josh Johnson is active as the backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Texans Home Opener

The Ravens kick off the 2023 season against the Houston Texans Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans Game Preview

The Ravens begin their 2023 regular season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans.
news

Ravens Activate Two Players From Practice Squad for Opener

The Ravens have activated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Have a Palpable Edge As Season Begins

Ravens' questioned units have favorable matchups vs. Texans. Some interesting picks on Ravens breakout candidates.
news

Mark Andrews Questionable After Week of Limited Practice

Marlon Humphrey has been officially ruled out. Odell Beckham is ready to go. There are no limitations on Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins.
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins at Full Speed for Week 1

John Harbaugh has no concern about J.K. Dobbins' workload. Josh Johnson focuses on being ready to play, not whether he's No. 2 or No. 3. Harbaugh begins his 16th season as a head coach while DeMeco Ryans begins his first.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Texans

See who the pundits are picking to win Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Ravens Confident in Their Cornerbacks, No Matter Who Lines Up

With Marlon Humphrey still not back on the field, his teammates in the cornerback room are prepared to step up.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising