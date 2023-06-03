50 Words or Less: Marcus Williams Could Be First Time Pro Bowler 

The arrival of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews was a highlight of the Ravens' second week of OTAs as they continued to ramp up offseason activities.
Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:
Marcus Williams hasn't made a Pro Bowl – yet. That could change in 2023, with Williams looking confident and aggressive, flying all over the secondary during OTA's. With 19 career interceptions already, Williams will garner even more national attention if the Ravens' defense is one of the league's best.
Speaking of safeties, Geno Stone had a pick during Thursday's practice and continues to improve every year. Williams and Kyle Hamilton are clear starters, but Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald isn't shy about using three-safety looks and Stone should have a role.
Andrews is chiseled, but he's not the only tight end who's flashing. Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are both being targeted often and appear ready to raise their games in Year 2. This offense could be very tight end friendly.
Undrafted outside linebacker Malik Hamm could be an unheralded player to watch. A Baltimore native, Hamm was Lafayette's all-time career sacks leader and made his presence felt during Thursday's practice. If he keeps stacking days, Hamm could earn himself a longer look.
Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin says we'll see Lamar Jackson "operating at the line of scrimmage a lot more" than in past years, making adjustments and communicating with teammates. If Jackson makes the most of that freedom, he'll become an even more dynamic player.
Patrick Queen made an interesting point about being just 23 years old and entering his fourth year with the Ravens. Queen is even younger than young teammates such as J.K. Dobbins, Devin Duvernay, Kolar, and Oweh. That's another reason to think Queen's best is yet to come.
Michael Pierce said on "The Lounge" podcast that he's going to embrace a leadership role after the departure of Calais Campbell. The 30-year-old Pierce is eager to show he's got plenty left after two injury-plagued seasons. I'm sensing a bounce-back year for him.
It will be interesting to see how the practice reps at cornerback shake out over the summer with Pepe Williams, Jalyn Armour-Davis and rookie Kyu Blu-Kelly among the young corners hoping to earn snaps. They'll be tested daily going against the Ravens' talented wide receiver group.
Justin Houston has earned the right to wait until he's ready to sign with the Ravens, or elsewhere. But Houston wants a Super Bowl ring, and I'd have to think that Jackson's contract extension and the Ravens' offseason moves make a return to Baltimore enticing.
The Ravens' offensive changes could give them an advantage early in the season. New system, new coordinator, new weapons and opponents can't be sure exactly what Monken has in mind. That element of surprise could help Baltimore start fast.