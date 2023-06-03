50 Words or Less: Marcus Williams Could Be First Time Pro Bowler 

The arrival of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews was a highlight of the Ravens' second week of OTAs as they continued to ramp up offseason activities.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Marcus Williams hasn't made a Pro Bowl – yet. That could change in 2023, with Williams looking confident and aggressive, flying all over the secondary during OTA's. With 19 career interceptions already, Williams will garner even more national attention if the Ravens' defense is one of the league's best.

Speaking of safeties, Geno Stone had a pick during Thursday's practice and continues to improve every year. Williams and Kyle Hamilton are clear starters, but Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald isn't shy about using three-safety looks and Stone should have a role.