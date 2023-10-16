Marcus Williams, Tyus Bowser, And More Injury Updates

Oct 16, 2023 at 03:35 PM
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Tyus Bowser, S Marcus Williams

Head Coach John Harbaugh provided several injury updates Monday following the team's return from London.

Safety Marcus Williams went down with a hamstring injury, suffered during Geno Stone's interception return, but it's not a long-term injury, Harbaugh said.

"Not a long-term hamstring, but hamstrings are finicky," Harbaugh said. "It's not going to be a couple days. It's going to be week-to-week probably. I think he's going to be real iffy for this week, and after that we'll see where it goes."

Williams already missed three games this season because of a torn pectoral, which he opted not to have surgery on and returned to play through the pain, even though he was visibly limited.

Stone has stepped in and played extremely well when Williams has been sidelined, and he'll be asked to do the same again, likely this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Harbaugh also gave another significant update on the potential return of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who has been on the non-football injury list all season due to a knee issue.

Bowser has yet to begin practicing but has been working to the side with trainers. Harbaugh declined to give specifics and said he would wait to let Bowser comment on his situation.

"That's gotten a little more complicated over the last couple weeks," Harbaugh said. "At some point in time, I'm sure we'll have an announcement on that one way or another. He's got to make some choices and decisions."

In better news, fellow outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are nearing their returns, which would boost a pass rush that's already tied for the league lead with 24 sacks.

Harbaugh said Oweh is "looking close" after missing the past four games and that Ojabo, who opted not to have surgery on what Harbaugh described as a high ankle sprain and sprained knee, is "in the neighborhood here in the next few weeks."

In addition to Williams, three other players who left Sunday's game early were defensive end Brent Urban (neck), linebacker Malik Harrison (concussion protocol), and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle). Urban has "stinger issues" being evaluated Monday, Harrison is "clearing very quickly," and Seymour's injury is "not overly serious."

