50 Words or Less: Mark Andrews Could Be Next Tight End to Hurt Jaguars

Baltimore leads the AFC North by one game over the Bengals with seven games left in the regular season. Here are my thoughts entering Week 12 matchup, all in 50 words or less:
Mark Andrews doesn't care about stats, but I'd look for him to have a productive day against the Jaguars. Travis Kelce of the Chiefs had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 10. Andrews will be another difficult tight end matchup for Jacksonville.
Devin Duvernay has only been targeted once in each of the last two games. Duvernay is too important to Baltimore's offense not to see more opportunities. A good way to jumpstart the passing attack is to throw more in his direction.
People keep asking if the Ravens can get to the Super Bowl with their passing attack. It's a fair question, especially after Rashod Bateman's season-ending injury. But be careful writing off a team with Baltimore's imposing defense and Lamar Jackson's unique skillset. That's a dangerous combination.
Calais Campbell has 98 career sacks, and it would be fitting to see him reach 100 against his former team. In three seasons with the Jaguars (2017-19), Campbell never missed a game and had 31.5 sacks. Reaching the 100 milestone would only strengthen Campbell's Hall of Fame case.
The Ravens enter Week 12 ranked third in the NFL against the run. Their defensive line has been dominant lately led by Campbell, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Travis Jones, helping linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen seek and destroy ballcarriers.
That Baltimore run defense will be tested by Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Since Week 6, Etienne leads the NFL in rushing with 465 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also leads the league with six rushes of 25 yards or more. Etienne is the real deal.
The Ravens are second in the NFL with 19 takeaways, and they've forced at least one turnover in 12 straight games. That's another reason the Ravens could be dangerous in the postseason. Their defense can change a game's momentum at any time.
Seeing Marcus Williams return to practice was another positive development for Baltimore's defense. He's still tied for the team lead with three interceptions, and he hasn't played since Week 5. He won't play against Jacksonville, but when he returns, he'll add another defensive playmaker.
Having a versatile offensive lineman who can play five positions like Patrick Mekari is a huge asset that few teams have. With Mekari available to start Sunday, there's no reason to rush All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), who's presence will be key down the stretch.
The Ravens might get some gadget plays from the Jaguars, coming off a bye week with nothing to lose at 3-7. Head Coach Doug Pederson used the "Philly Special" play to help win a Super Bowl with the Eagles. He may have something special for the Ravens.