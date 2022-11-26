50 Words or Less: Mark Andrews Could Be Next Tight End to Hurt Jaguars

Baltimore leads the AFC North by one game over the Bengals with seven games left in the regular season. Here are my thoughts entering Week 12 matchup, all in 50 words or less:

Mark Andrews doesn't care about stats, but I'd look for him to have a productive day against the Jaguars. Travis Kelce of the Chiefs had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 10. Andrews will be another difficult tight end matchup for Jacksonville.

Devin Duvernay has only been targeted once in each of the last two games. Duvernay is too important to Baltimore's offense not to see more opportunities. A good way to jumpstart the passing attack is to throw more in his direction.