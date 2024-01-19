Mark Andrews Won't Play vs. Texans; Ravens Activate Devin Duvernay, Ar'Darius Washington

Mark Andrews is back at practice, but he's not quite ready for a gameday return.

The Ravens did not activate Andrews from injured reserve by Friday's 4 p.m. deadline, meaning he will not play in Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Instead, the Ravens used their two open 53-man roster spots to add wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington off injured reserve.

Andrews practiced every day this week and was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday. Asked this week about what it would take to play, Andrews said, "it's how I feel at the end of the day."

"Knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go," Andrews said. "If I feel like I'm close but not there, I'm going to let these guys go and hopefully get there next weekend."