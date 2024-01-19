Presented by

Mark Andrews Won't Play vs. Texans; Ravens Activate Devin Duvernay, Ar'Darius Washington

Jan 19, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews is back at practice, but he's not quite ready for a gameday return.

The Ravens did not activate Andrews from injured reserve by Friday's 4 p.m. deadline, meaning he will not play in Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Instead, the Ravens used their two open 53-man roster spots to add wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington off injured reserve.

Andrews practiced every day this week and was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday. Asked this week about what it would take to play, Andrews said, "it's how I feel at the end of the day."

"Knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go," Andrews said. "If I feel like I'm close but not there, I'm going to let these guys go and hopefully get there next weekend."

While it would have been great to have Andrews back in game action, the Ravens are in a strong position with Isaiah Likely, who leads the Ravens in receiving yards (322) and touchdown catches (five) since taking over as the starter in Week 12.

"You see it game by game. [He was] getting better and better and making big-time plays," Andrews said of Likely. "That's a credit to how hard he's worked. It's been awesome to see him do that. We're thankful to have him."

It's good timing for Duvernay to be coming back because Tylan Wallace, who replaced him as the returner, has been ruled out with a knee injury. Duvernay, who is a back-to-back Pro Bowl returner, will resume those duties now in the postseason.

It's also a full-circle moment for Washington, as he started the season on a high note against the Texans with six tackles and a sack. He played 73% of the defensive snaps in the Ravens' 25-9 victory and could be called on a fair amount again with cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) ruled out.

Washington played 95% of the defensive snaps and made five tackles in Week 2 in Cincinnati, but suffered a chest injury and missed the remainder of the regular season.

The Ravens have also re-signed running back Melvin Gordon III to the practice squad. Fellow veteran running back Dalvin Cook was moved to the 53-man roster Thursday and will play Saturday.

The Ravens also elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena and linebacker Josh Ross from the practice squad for Saturday's game.

