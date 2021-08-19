Mark Andrews Ends Hot Practice With 'Serious Cramping'

Ravens-Panthers joint practices ended with a scare Thursday as an ambulance was called to the field for tight end Mark Andrews.

Andrews was in a great deal of pain as he walked off the field and was laid down under a canopy and attended to by medical staff.

"Mark's cramping. He's got some pretty serious cramping going on," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "So he's got to work through it. The humidity really shot up. Obviously, he's working super hard. He's got to get that calmed down a little bit."

Andrews has Type-1 diabetes and has to constantly monitor his blood-sugar levels throughout practices and games. It was a humid day in Spartanburg, S.C., and the heat is worse on the field since it's in a bit of a bowl.

Harbaugh was asked whether there was an issue with Andrews' blood-sugar levels.