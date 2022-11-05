Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Doubtful for Monday Night Football

The Ravens will likely be without their top tight end, top running back and top wide receiver against a stingy Saints defense on Monday Night Football.
Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) didn't practice all week and are doubtful to play in New Orleans, per the final injury report.
The Ravens will also be without wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who has elected to undergo season-ending foot surgery.
Andrews and Edwards had extra time to rest and recover after playing on Thursday Night Football last week and Monday Night Football this week. A bye week is up next, so they would get more than two weeks of rest if they don't play against the Saints. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that Andrews is "progressing well."
Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions (42), receiving yards (488), and receiving touchdowns (five). Edwards has been Baltimore's chief ball carrier in the two games since returning from last year's knee injury. The Ravens are going up the Saints' No. 10-ranked defense, which just pitched a shutout against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"We pour everything into this game, and then we get a chance to get some guys back fully healthy for the home stretch, I think that will be big," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Friday.
"We're really excited about the guys stepping up. It's all about the opportunity. Don't think for a second that these guys won't step up and take advantage of that opportunity that's in front of them."
Other weapons stepped up in the second half of the Ravens' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, including rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (six receptions, 77 yards, one touchdown), running back Kenyan Drake (seven carries, 62 yards, one receiving touchdown), and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (six catches, 64 yards). The Ravens will need more of that to beat the Saints on primetime TV.
Four Other Ravens Questionable, Could Be Thin at Receiver
Robinson (groin), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad/knee), outside linebacker Malik Harrison (foot) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (back) are all questionable to play.
Peters was a full practice participant Saturday. Robinson, Harrison and Mekari were all added to the injury report later in the week. Robinson was limited Friday and didn't practice Saturday.
If Robinson isn't able to play, that leaves the Ravens even more short-handed at receiver with Bateman out. Robinson would likely be a starter opposite Devin Duvernay.
The Ravens are expected to elevate veteran DeSean Jackson from the practice squad and James Proche II and Tylan Wallace could see their most extensive snaps of the season.
Saints Rule Out Top Cornerback
The Saints ruled out Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), which is a big loss for their 10th-ranked defense.
Former Raven, running back Mark Ingram (knee), has also been ruled out, as well as reserve linebacker Chase Hansen (knee).
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. Saints veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) was placed on injured reserve this week.