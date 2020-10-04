Mark Andrews Has a Resurgent Day in End Zone

Andrews was a Pro Bowler last year, so two down games are certainly not anything to be too worried about, but Andrews heard the grumbles.

"The criticism is fair," he said. "If you're going to be the guy, you've got to make those plays. I love the criticism and I feed off that. I'm trying to be the best. There's no one that's going to be more critical of me than me."

Andrews' first touchdown came with the usual "backyard" flair that has made the Lamar Jackson-Andrews connection so dangerous. Even if teams are game planning to take Andrews out of the game, they can always freelance to find each other.