Mark Andrews on Hip-Drop Tackle That Led to His Injury: 'I Don't Blame the Guy'

Mark Andrews suffered his serious ankle injury on Nov. 16 against the Bengals when linebacker Logan Wilson used the controversial hip-drop tackle to bring the tight end down.
Some coaches and players want the hip-drop technique removed from the game, while others believe it should remain legal. It will likely be addressed this offseason during the annual rules meetings.
Wilson has insisted that he wasn't trying to injure Andrews, and the Ravens' Pro Bowl tight end said he would let others decide if the hip-drop tackle should be banned.
"It kind of was just an unfortunate event," Andrews said. "I'm just going to let everybody else do their thing. If they want to ban the tackle, fine. I'm going to go hard no matter what. I don't blame the guy. He was just playing hard."
Andrews was a full participant in Wednesday's practice for the first time since his injury, increasing the possibility he will return for Saturday's playoff game against Houston.
Ravens Waive Running Back Melvin Gordon III
The Ravens waived veteran Melvin Gordon III on Wednesday. He had 26 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in four games this season. He also and lost a fumble in the regular-season finale against the Steelers.
The Ravens signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook to the practice squad last week, and he has been ramping up with the hopes of joining Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in Baltimore's running back rotation for the playoffs.
The 28-year-old Cook had four straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings (2019-22), but was used sparingly but by the Jets this year before being released.
"I'm a man of faith, and I feel like I got put in this situation for a reason," Cook said. "I'm not trying to prove nothing to anybody; I'm just going to be me, to be honest, and that's what got me to this point in my life. I don't listen to the naysayers, man. My legs are still here, I'm still me, I'm still Dalvin; it's just for the world to see it."
Chris Horton Says Devin Duvernay Looks Ready to Go
Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay is having a strong week of practice according to Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton.
Tylan Wallace took over return duties when Duvernay missed the final four regular-season games with a back injury. However, Wallace (knee) has not practiced this week, and Horton said Duvernay would resume his role as the No. 1 returner if he is ready to be elevated to the 53-man roster.
"He's been great, he just fit right back into where he left off," Horton said. "He looks good. He looks ready to go.
"It's his job before he got hurt. We've got guys that we can throw back there. If the weather's bad, there's an opportunity you possibly could see two guys back there."
Containing Nico Collins Will Be a Top Priority
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is having a remarkable rookie season and his favorite target is wide receiver Nico Collins, who averaged 16.2 yards per catch (80 catches, 1,297 yards, eight touchdowns).
Collins had six catches for 80 yards Week 1 against the Ravens, but the chemistry between he and Stroud has grown since then. Against the Browns during Super Wild-Card Weekend, Collins caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, and his 6-foot-4 size makes him a difficult matchup for defensive backs.
Ravens All-Pro 6-foot-4 safety Kyle Hamilton, who could match up with Collins in certain situations, knows it will be important to know where Collins is at all times.
"He's a big-bodied receiver, he's fast, good hands, he runs crisp routes," Hamilton said. "They feature him in the offense, give him a lot of deep balls, give him a chance to make plays. He's made a lot of catches this year in big-time moments. It's up to us have a game plan to surround him, make sure he doesn't get off. I think we're doing a goo job this week honing in on the game plan."
Todd Monken Discusses Possibility of Playing Mark Andrews With Isaiah Likely
Second-year tight end Isaiah Likely has been one of Baltimore's main weapons since Andrews' injury, with 21 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns over the past six games.
Considering the possibility that Andrews plays Saturday, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken was asked about the possibility of Likely and Andrews in two tight-end sets.
"We'll just have to see," Monken said. "It's hard right now to say that. It's day to day. It's not only that – it's not only the practice. It's then how Mark feels afterwards – how his body feels, what it tells him, and then should he be able to go, how we can implement him into the game plan.
"That's what you asked me, but I don't really have the answer right now. We're excited that he's back out there practicing. I can tell you that."
Andrews has stayed in frequent communication with Likely and is thrilled to see his emergence.
"You see it game by game," Andrews said. "He was getting better and better and making big-time plays. That's a credit to how hard he's worked. It's been awesome to see him do that. We're thankful to have him."