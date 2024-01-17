Mark Andrews on Hip-Drop Tackle That Led to His Injury: 'I Don't Blame the Guy'

Ravens Waive Running Back Melvin Gordon III

The Ravens waived veteran Melvin Gordon III on Wednesday. He had 26 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in four games this season. He also and lost a fumble in the regular-season finale against the Steelers.

The Ravens signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook to the practice squad last week, and he has been ramping up with the hopes of joining Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in Baltimore's running back rotation for the playoffs.

The 28-year-old Cook had four straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings (2019-22), but was used sparingly but by the Jets this year before being released.

"I'm a man of faith, and I feel like I got put in this situation for a reason," Cook said. "I'm not trying to prove nothing to anybody; I'm just going to be me, to be honest, and that's what got me to this point in my life. I don't listen to the naysayers, man. My legs are still here, I'm still me, I'm still Dalvin; it's just for the world to see it."

Chris Horton Says Devin Duvernay Looks Ready to Go

Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay is having a strong week of practice according to Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton.

Tylan Wallace took over return duties when Duvernay missed the final four regular-season games with a back injury. However, Wallace (knee) has not practiced this week, and Horton said Duvernay would resume his role as the No. 1 returner if he is ready to be elevated to the 53-man roster.

"He's been great, he just fit right back into where he left off," Horton said. "He looks good. He looks ready to go.