Mark Andrews Inactive vs. Texans

Mark Andrews' debut in Baltimore's new offense will have to wait.
Andrews (quad) is inactive for the season opener against the Texans after practicing on a limited basis all week. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end has caught at least 70 passes the past two seasons as the top target in Baltimore's passing attack.
Isaiah Likely is expected to become the starting tight end in Andrews' absence, with second-year tight end Charlie Kolar active and part of the tight end rotation.
When Andrews missed two-and-a-half games last season, Likely caught a combined 15 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Likely had a strong training camp and new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's attack featured tight ends heavily when he was at Georgia last season.
Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is active and will backup Lamar Jackson, with Tyler Huntley designated as the emergency third quarterback available to play if both Jackson and Johnson could not return due to injury. Johnson started every preseason game and played well, and Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated Friday that both Johnson and Huntley could handle backup duties this season.
Huntley has missed significant time this preseason due to a hamstring injury, though he returned to practice this week.
"You go week-to-week based on the circumstances right now in terms of where we're at and what our needs are in that particular week," Harbaugh said. "We'll just figure it out as we go. We're just very blessed to have three really good quarterbacks and have two guys that are very capable of doing the job."
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) was ruled out on Friday, recovering from Aug. 16 foot surgery that was expected to sideline him for a month. Defensive back Daryl Worley was activated from the practice squad Saturday to add secondary depth. Worley is an eight-year veteran who can play cornerback, safety and special teams. Sam Mustipher was also activated from the practice squad and will serve as the backup center for Tyler Linderbaum.
Also inactive for the Ravens are cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet, and offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Sala Aumavae-Laulu. With Humphrey out, the Ravens' cornerback rotation will consist of Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington and Kevon Seymour. Washington had a strong preseason and training camp playing slot corner, and versatile starting safety Kyle Hamilton can also play nickel corner.
For the Texans, backup running back Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring) is inactive after being listed as questionable. Starting linebacker Christian Harris (shoulder), starting safety Jimmie Ward (hip) and backup linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) were ruled out on Friday. Also inactive for Houston are wide receiver John Metchie III, quarterback Case Keenum and cornerback Alex Austin.