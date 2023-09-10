Mark Andrews Inactive vs. Texans

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is active and will backup Lamar Jackson, with Tyler Huntley designated as the emergency third quarterback available to play if both Jackson and Johnson could not return due to injury. Johnson started every preseason game and played well, and Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated Friday that both Johnson and Huntley could handle backup duties this season.

Huntley has missed significant time this preseason due to a hamstring injury, though he returned to practice this week.

"You go week-to-week based on the circumstances right now in terms of where we're at and what our needs are in that particular week," Harbaugh said. "We'll just figure it out as we go. We're just very blessed to have three really good quarterbacks and have two guys that are very capable of doing the job."

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) was ruled out on Friday, recovering from Aug. 16 foot surgery that was expected to sideline him for a month. Defensive back Daryl Worley was activated from the practice squad Saturday to add secondary depth. Worley is an eight-year veteran who can play cornerback, safety and special teams. Sam Mustipher was also activated from the practice squad and will serve as the backup center for Tyler Linderbaum.

Also inactive for the Ravens are cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet, and offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Sala Aumavae-Laulu. With Humphrey out, the Ravens' cornerback rotation will consist of Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington and Kevon Seymour. Washington had a strong preseason and training camp playing slot corner, and versatile starting safety Kyle Hamilton can also play nickel corner.