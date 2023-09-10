Mark Andrews Inactive vs. Texans

Sep 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091023inactives
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews' debut in Baltimore's new offense will have to wait.

Andrews (quad) is inactive for the season opener against the Texans after practicing on a limited basis all week. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end has caught at least 70 passes the past two seasons as the top target in Baltimore's passing attack.

Isaiah Likely is expected to become the starting tight end in Andrews' absence, with second-year tight end Charlie Kolar active and part of the tight end rotation.

When Andrews missed two-and-a-half games last season, Likely caught a combined 15 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Likely had a strong training camp and new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's attack featured tight ends heavily when he was at Georgia last season.

Gameday Arrivals: Ravens Styling for Season Opener

Check out the Ravens' fits as they arrive at M&T Bank Stadium to kick off the 2023 season against the Houston Texans.

QB Lamar Jackson
1 / 48

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
2 / 48

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
3 / 48

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
4 / 48

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
5 / 48

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Justin Tucker
6 / 48

K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams
7 / 48

S Marcus Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
8 / 48

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
9 / 48

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OL Patrick Mekari
10 / 48

OL Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Kevin Zeitler
11 / 48

G Kevin Zeitler

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Ar'Darius Washington
12 / 48

S Ar'Darius Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Brent Urban
13 / 48

DE Brent Urban

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Devin Duvernay
14 / 48

From left: RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Daniel Faalele
15 / 48

T Daniel Faalele

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: FB Patrick Ricard, LS Tyler Ott
16 / 48

From left: FB Patrick Ricard, LS Tyler Ott

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tylan Wallace
17 / 48

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: TE Mark Andrews, C Tyler Linderbaum
18 / 48

From left: TE Mark Andrews, C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
19 / 48

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
NT Michael Pierce
20 / 48

NT Michael Pierce

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: TE Mark Andrews, C Tyler Linderbaum
21 / 48

From left: TE Mark Andrews, C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
22 / 48

ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
23 / 48

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: G Ben Cleveland
24 / 48

From left: G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Malik Hamm
25 / 48

OLB Malik Hamm

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone
26 / 48

S Geno Stone

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
27 / 48

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Rock Ya-Sin
28 / 48

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB David Ojabo, TE Isaiah Likely
29 / 48

From left: OLB David Ojabo, TE Isaiah Likely

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
30 / 48

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Travis Jones, G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu
31 / 48

From left: DT Travis Jones, G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jeremiah Moon
32 / 48

OLB Jeremiah Moon

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Sean Ryan
33 / 48

WR Sean Ryan

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Ronald Darby, OLB Jadeveon Clowney
34 / 48

From left: CB Ronald Darby, OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
35 / 48

S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike
36 / 48

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jeremiah Moon
37 / 48

OLB Jeremiah Moon

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Kevon Seymour
38 / 48

CB Kevon Seymour

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Ronald Darby, OLB Jadeveon Clowney
39 / 48

From left: CB Ronald Darby, OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Rayshad Nichols
40 / 48

DT Rayshad Nichols

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley
41 / 48

T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Laquon Treadwell
42 / 48

WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Josh Ross
43 / 48

ILB Josh Ross

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
44 / 48

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses
45 / 48

T Morgan Moses

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Brandon Stephens
46 / 48

DB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Broderick Washington, OLB Tavius Robinson
47 / 48

From left: DT Broderick Washington, OLB Tavius Robinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Malik Harrison
48 / 48

LB Malik Harrison

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is active and will backup Lamar Jackson, with Tyler Huntley designated as the emergency third quarterback available to play if both Jackson and Johnson could not return due to injury. Johnson started every preseason game and played well, and Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated Friday that both Johnson and Huntley could handle backup duties this season.

Huntley has missed significant time this preseason due to a hamstring injury, though he returned to practice this week.

"You go week-to-week based on the circumstances right now in terms of where we're at and what our needs are in that particular week," Harbaugh said. "We'll just figure it out as we go. We're just very blessed to have three really good quarterbacks and have two guys that are very capable of doing the job." 

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) was ruled out on Friday, recovering from Aug. 16 foot surgery that was expected to sideline him for a month. Defensive back Daryl Worley was activated from the practice squad Saturday to add secondary depth. Worley is an eight-year veteran who can play cornerback, safety and special teams. Sam Mustipher was also activated from the practice squad and will serve as the backup center for Tyler Linderbaum.

Also inactive for the Ravens are cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet, and offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Sala Aumavae-Laulu. With Humphrey out, the Ravens' cornerback rotation will consist of Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington and Kevon Seymour. Washington had a strong preseason and training camp playing slot corner, and versatile starting safety Kyle Hamilton can also play nickel corner.

For the Texans, backup running back Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring) is inactive after being listed as questionable. Starting linebacker Christian Harris (shoulder), starting safety Jimmie Ward (hip) and backup linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) were ruled out on Friday. Also inactive for Houston are wide receiver John Metchie III, quarterback Case Keenum and cornerback Alex Austin.

