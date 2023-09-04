Mark Andrews Expected to Practice Wednesday 

Mark Andrews has missed the past six Ravens practices, but he's expected to suit up Wednesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Andrews has been dealing with an unspecified injury since last week, when Harbaugh told fans not to press the panic button.
"We're still not pushing the panic button. We should see him out there on Wednesday," Harbaugh said.
The Ravens should have their full arsenal of offensive weapons for the regular-season opener against the Houston Texans Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Considering Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins, Andrews and others did not take part in any preseason action, it will be the first time seeing the talented unit play together.
"Any of us who care about the Ravens are excited to see all the guys out there on the field together," Harbaugh said. "There's an element of, 'We don't know.' We haven't seen it yet at all in a game situation. I'm as excited as everybody else is to see it happen."
Tyler Huntley's Status Is More Unclear
While Andrews seems on track for the regular-season opener, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley's status isn't as clear. Huntley has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since the preseason opener on Aug. 11.
The Ravens re-signed quarterback Josh Johnson to the 53-man roster on Thursday. If Huntley isn't fully ready, Johnson could serve as Lamar Jackson's primary backup for Week 1 and Huntley could be deemed the emergency third quarterback.
"We'll see what he does Wednesday," Harbaugh said. "All that stuff right now really becomes what you see, as far as practice, and what you see on the injury report will probably tell you everything you need to know. That's always the best indicator because you never can really predict exactly what guys are going to be able to do."
Per a league memo issued Monday, teams must designate who the emergency third quarterback is along with their other gameday inactives, which are released at least 90 minutes before kickoff. The third quarterback must be on the 53-man roster and can only enter the game if the team's other two quarterbacks are unable to play. They do not count against the 48 players allowed to be active on gameday.
Rookie Head Coach, Rookie QB Complicate Preparations
The Texans have a pair of rookies coming to M&T Bank Stadium with first-year Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
A former inside linebacker for the Texans and Eagles, Ryan was the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator for the past two years. Stroud was the No. 2-overall pick after winning back-to-back national Offensive Player of the Year awards at Ohio State.
With more unknown, Harbaugh said the Ravens have a unique challenge when preparing for the Texans. He said the Ravens have gone back and looked at tape of the 49ers defense and Stroud's college tape.
"We're turning over every stone," Harbaugh said. "You do go a little bit by coordinator history and pedigree a little bit. So, all those things factor in.
"But really the focus, especially in the opener, has to be on yourself and your team. It's really not about the opponent per se as much as we execute, how we run, how we operate, how we play, [and] play the way we envision ourselves playing. That's what we're really going to be focused on."
Ravens Make Practice Squad Move
The Ravens released quarterback Anthony Brown from their practice squad and signed cornerback Tae Hayes.
Hayes, who was claimed off waivers in mid-August, played well in the preseason but didn't make the initial 53-man roster. He adds more depth to the Ravens' cornerback room, as they've cast a wide net after injuries struck the unit in training camp.
With three quarterbacks on the active roster, the Ravens didn't have as much need for a fourth, especially if Huntley is able to suit up. Brown played in two games last season, stepping in at Pittsburgh to help close out a win, and then started the regular-season finale in Cincinnati.