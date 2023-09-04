Mark Andrews Expected to Practice Wednesday 

Tyler Huntley's Status Is More Unclear

While Andrews seems on track for the regular-season opener, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley's status isn't as clear. Huntley has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since the preseason opener on Aug. 11.

The Ravens re-signed quarterback Josh Johnson to the 53-man roster on Thursday. If Huntley isn't fully ready, Johnson could serve as Lamar Jackson's primary backup for Week 1 and Huntley could be deemed the emergency third quarterback.

"We'll see what he does Wednesday," Harbaugh said. "All that stuff right now really becomes what you see, as far as practice, and what you see on the injury report will probably tell you everything you need to know. That's always the best indicator because you never can really predict exactly what guys are going to be able to do."