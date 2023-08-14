Ravens Add More Depth, Claim Cornerback Tae Hayes

Veteran cornerback Tae Hayes has been claimed by the Ravens and will be on the field for Monday's practice.

Hayes was waived by the Lions on Friday after playing for both Carolina and New England during the 2022 season. The 25-year-old Hayes has 16 career tackles playing cornerback and special teams.

Undrafted in 2019 out of Appalachian State, Hayes was signed by the Dolphins as a rookie and played in four games for them over two seasons. He also appeared in one game with the Vikings in 2020.