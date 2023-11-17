Mark Andrews Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

Nov 16, 2023 at 08:56 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

AndrewsInjury
Nick Wass/AP Photo
TE Mark Andrews

Star tight end Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury on the Ravens' opening offensive drive against the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" and has been ruled out.

Andrews limped off the field without assistance and quickly went to the locker room. 

According to "Thursday Night Football" sideline reporter Kayleee Hartung, Andrews couldn't put any weight on his ankle.

The injury happened just four minutes into the game when Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson rolled up on Andrews' ankle when making a tackle from behind. Andrews remained down on the turf and players immediately called for medical assistance.

Andrews had already caught a 14-yard pass on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage and had a 9-yard gain on the play he was injured on.

With Andrews sidelined, second-year tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar step into much bigger roles. Likely has nine catches for 89 yards so far this season and Kolar has yet to record a catch.

