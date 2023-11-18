50 Words or Less: How to Deal With Losing Mark Andrews

The Ravens are enjoying a weekend off thanks to a 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, but the loss of Mark Andrews to a likely season-ending ankle injury puts a damper on the good vibes.

Here are my thoughts on where the Ravens stand now and how they can deal with the loss:

There is no replacing Andrews. He's a special player, a special teammate, and the peanut butter to Lamar Jackson's jelly. But I disagree with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that it's a "devastating blow." The Ravens offense and Jackson have time, including six games before the playoffs, to adjust.