Ravens Eye View: Mark Andrews Did It All vs. Steelers

The routes we've been running, there's a lot of scheme things in there, but they were playing a lot of man coverage. Mark got them in man on some crossing routes, and some sail routes and things like that, and just ran some outstanding routes," Harbaugh said. "I thought Tyler [Huntley] made a couple really great throws, some under pressure, right on the money, which you have to do against man coverage. [He] hit Mark on the run a few times. To see that happen was big for us; it's very important to get Mark going. We've been talking about that for a number of weeks, that we needed to do that."