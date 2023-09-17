Mark Andrews Is Playing vs. Bengals

The Ravens are missing several key starters for their big-time Week 2 matchup against the rival Cincinnati Bengals, but Baltimore will have its full compliment of receiving weapons for the first time.

Tight end Mark Andrews is active for Sunday's game at Paycor Stadium after missing the regular-season opener with a quad injury.

Andrews joins Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and more to give Lamar Jackson the best receiving cast he's ever had in a game during his six years as a pro.

Baltimore ruled out four starters Friday: left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, safety Marcus Williams, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Patrick Mekari will step in for Stanley and Sam Mustipher will replace Linderbaum. Geno Stone is expected to start at safety and Brandon Stephens, Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin will take the majority of the outside cornerback snaps.

The Ravens' only other inactives are cornerback Arthur Maulet, tight end Charlie Kolar, and quarterback Tyler Huntley, who will serve as the emergency third quarterback. Josh Johnson is again the primary backup behind Jackson.

Baltimore made second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis active over Maulet. Veteran safety Daryl Worley, who was signed to the 53-man roster this week, will also play. Kolar played 13 snaps last week, but is scratched with Andrews back.