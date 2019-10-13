Mark Andrews Regrets His Fumble More Than He Regrets Hurdling 

Hurdling has become a thing among the Ravens tight ends. Nick Boyle does it. Hayden Hurst does it. All three of the Ravens' tight ends are strong enough runners to put a shoulder down to gain extra yards. But they are also athletic and have used hurdling effectively on plays in the past.

"I'm not going to not be me," Andrews said, after another effective game with six catches for 99 yards. "I'm going to keep making plays and do what I can to help this team win."

The Ravens know turnovers can be costly, and the offensive unit was not happy on the sideline after Andrews' fumble. Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda slammed his helmet on the bench, and shortly after his fumble, Andrews went down the bench and gave fist pumps to teammates in a gesture of apology.

"They want to extend those plays, but we try to take care of the football at all costs," Yanda said. "We'll learn from it. It didn't cost us. It could've, but I'm glad it didn't. The ball carriers do their thing. Ball security as an offense is the No. 1 thing. Anybody that's carrying the ball, we want them to just take care of the football."

Andrews feels the same way. If he hurdles again, he will hope for a happier landing.