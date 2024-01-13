50 Words or Less: The Debate on How to Handle Mark Andrews' Return

Super Wild-Card Weekend is arguably the best sports weekend of the year. It's even better when your team has a first-round bye and you get to relax watching the other games knowing you're already through to the next round.

As Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday, the Ravens are already 1-0 in the playoffs. They earned this bye with how well they played during the regular season.

It was a winning bye week in more ways than one. Here are my thoughts on the week and what's ahead, all in 50 words or less: