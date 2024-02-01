 Skip to main content
Mark Andrews Helped Save a Woman's Life on a Plane

Feb 01, 2024 at 03:24 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

2124mandrews
Nick Wass/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) warms up before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.

Mark Andrews has always been a clutch player. He took that to another level days after the Ravens' season ended.

The tight end was heading home to the Phoenix area on a Southwest flight Monday morning when a passenger had a mid-flight medical emergency. According to another passenger on the plane, she was having trouble breathing and a weak pulse.

The Ravens tight end, who has Type 1 diabetes, popped up and suggested that it could be a blood sugar problem. Andrews gave them his diabetic testing kit and the woman's heart rate stabilized.

The story was shared by another passenger on the plane and confirmed by Andrews.

During his freshman year at Oklahoma, Andrews had his own scare with diabetes. A roommate found him unresponsive due to hypoglycemia, caused by very low blood sugar, and helped save his life by shoving fruit snacks in his mouth before paramedics arrived.

Andrews is an outspoken advocate for those with diabetes and is extremely vigilant about his self-care. He wears a blood sugar monitor during games that he checks between every offensive series.

"In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane," Andrews said in a statement. "Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed.

