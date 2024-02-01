Mark Andrews Helped Save a Woman's Life on a Plane

Mark Andrews has always been a clutch player. He took that to another level days after the Ravens' season ended.

The tight end was heading home to the Phoenix area on a Southwest flight Monday morning when a passenger had a mid-flight medical emergency. According to another passenger on the plane, she was having trouble breathing and a weak pulse.

The Ravens tight end, who has Type 1 diabetes, popped up and suggested that it could be a blood sugar problem. Andrews gave them his diabetic testing kit and the woman's heart rate stabilized.