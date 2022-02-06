Mark Andrews Scores Two Touchdowns in Pro Bowl, But Robbed of MVP

Mark Andrews was a star among the stars, but it apparently wasn't enough to make him the MVP.

Andrews scored two touchdowns and led all pass catchers with 82 yards in the AFC's 41-35 victory in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The Ravens tight end's five catches were tied for the most in the game with Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

However, it was Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert who was named the Offensive MVP. Herbert threw both of the touchdown passes to Andrews and finished the game 7-of-11 for 98 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.