Mark Andrews Scores Two Touchdowns in Pro Bowl, But Robbed of MVP

Mark Andrews was a star among the stars, but it apparently wasn't enough to make him the MVP.
Andrews scored two touchdowns and led all pass catchers with 82 yards in the AFC's 41-35 victory in the 2022 Pro Bowl.
The Ravens tight end's five catches were tied for the most in the game with Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
However, it was Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert who was named the Offensive MVP. Herbert threw both of the touchdown passes to Andrews and finished the game 7-of-11 for 98 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.
The first score was a 15-yard pass in the in the first quarter that was threaded between a pair of defenders. Andrews went low to haul in the pass and roll into the end zone.
The second touchdown was a 7-yarder in the second quarter in which Andrews snuck behind the coverage and Herbert floated a touchdown pass to the corner.
Andrews led all tight ends and finished sixth in receiving yards this season (1,361). He was tied for the fifth-most receptions (107) in the league.
It was Andrews' second Pro Bowl appearance, and he had his sights set on the MVP award.
"One of us [Ravens is] getting it," Andrews said after the final practice. "I'm going to give it my all, man. I'm going for it."
Andrews was the only Raven who did much. Kicker Justin Tucker booted through three extra points. Fullback Patrick Ricard did not have any receptions and, considering there isn't much physicality in the game, a punishing fullback isn't exactly the center of the action. Returner Devin Duvernay didn't have any returns or make any catches.
