Practice Report: Mark Andrews Brings the Smoke Every Day

Queen got his wish Friday and Andrews came out on top. He made a nice move to get behind Queen, then high-pointed the catch and held the ball aloft to emphasize that he had won on the play.

Calling out Andrews comes with great risk. He is having perhaps the best camp of his career, and his daily intensity helps elevate the overall level of play.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was extremely pleased with Friday's practice, held on another hot afternoon.

"We had our sharpest practice of the year," Harbaugh said. "Both sides of the ball were pretty well on point, so that was good to see."

