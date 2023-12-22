Mark Andrews Spotted in Ravens Locker Room After Practice

Melvin Gordon III Eager to Prove He Can Still Play

Veteran running back Melvin Gordon III is excited about being on the 53-man roster after being on the practice squad all season. Gordon was elevated for three games (Weeks 2-4), rushing for 53 yards on 13 carries. Now in the aftermath of Keaton Mitchell's season-ending knee injury, Gordon will join the running back rotation to provide depth behind Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

"It's a blessing, an honor to put on the Ravens uniform," Gordon said. "Even if I don't play (Monday night), I'm that much closer to making a statement. It's really not about proving anybody wrong or right. It's about helping the guys I've built relationships with in this locker room. I don't want to let those guys down when I get my shot. I've got a lot of game left."

The 30-year-old Gordon is in his ninth NFL season and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards with the Chargers in 2017 and led the Broncos in rushing in both 2020 (986 yards) and 2021 (918 yards). He is also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield with 312 career receptions.

Gordan said he thought another team might sign him from Baltimore's practice squad, and his pride was stung when it didn't happen. The open market can be difficult for veteran NFL running backs and Gordon can speak from personal experience.

"It's been tough, a lot of days when I wondered what was going on," Gordon said. "I didn't understand it. Last year wasn't my best year, but I had so many years where I had good play. Some would say I play the worst position in the National Football League, but maybe that's not even the case. A lot of teams probably just like the guys that they had. But it definitely left a little bitter taste in my mouth. But I'm blessed to have a team that still believed in me, a team that believed I could still play."

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns, Arthur Maulet Not at Practice

Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) returned to practice Friday following a two-day absence, but cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee) was absent after practicing on Thursday. Harbaugh said Maulet's status was day-to-day.