Mark Andrews Is Doing Well, Helping Isaiah Likely Behind the Scenes

Behind the scenes, Andrews is still the "big brother" Likely has always leaned on. A day after Andrews first suffered the injury, he texted Likely, "Lamar needs you. It's your time. Be who you are."

Likely has been reaching out to Andrews to ask him how he might run certain routes for Jackson, or how he might handle a certain safety/cornerback/linebacker that Andrews has previously faced.

Likely is trying to build the chemistry Jackson and Andrews have long had. During practice, Likely will review plays on video with Jackson to ask him whether he would want the route run any differently. Then Likely sends the same play to Andrews for his perspective.