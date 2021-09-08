Mark Andrews' Stress-Free Contract Negotiations Highlight Ravens' Culture

Andrews said he was "kind of curious" about whether his deal would get done before or during the season, but that over the past couple weeks talks "ramped up a little bit knowing that they kind of wanted to get it done before the season."

"So, that was awesome," he said. "I would've been fine either way. That was one of those things, I just wanted my agent and the front office to do all the stuff. They did a great job of kind of handling that and making sure that I was stress free."

Andrews did all he could this offseason to take his game to another level. He hosted his offensive teammates, including Jackson, Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman, for an offseason camp in Phoenix. He went to the first Tight End U, where he picked the brains of some of the other premier NFL tight ends.