Mark Ingram Believes Year 10 Could Be His Best

Some of the workouts Ingram did with Tabbah focused on balance and changing direction quickly, always with an eye on injury prevention. Ingram has never played fewer than 10 games in any NFL season, so durability has not been an issue. However, he suffered a calf injury in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns and was less than 100 percent during the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. Running backs take plenty of punishment during the grind of the season, but Ingram is a back who also dishes out pain, and his elusiveness may be underrated.

"He's already a powerhouse runner," Tabbah said. "He's already a bowling bowl, guys are flying off him. But if they're able to grab a leg and throw him off balance, giving him the ability to retain his balance and line of course when he's taking on a contact could make him an even more difficult train to stop."

Ingram also loves working with Ravens Strength & Conditioning Steve Saunders, who admires the way Ingram attacks every workout with purpose.

"Mark is a pro," Saunders said. "Mark knows how to get himself ready. I wish I had half the energy that Mark has, and Mark gets it. He knows what he needs to do for rehab, for running, for strength work. I'm not worried about Mark at all."