Mark Ingram Busts Out Roundhouse Karate Kick Touchdown Celebration

Sep 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092020-News-Mark-Ingram-Karate-Kick
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Mark Ingram II celebrates his 4th down touchdown with a karate kick

Mark Ingram II may have a new nickname – Karate Kid.

The Ravens running back busted out a roundhouse kick after scoring a 30-yard touchdown on a direct snap on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 33-16 win in Houston.

You've probably never seen a formation with five blockers on the line of scrimmage to the left of the center (and nine blockers overall). And there's no way you've seen a celebration like this before.

"Fun fact, I was a first-degree black belt growing up," Ingram said. "I don't have all my skills I had back then, but I can still do a reverse kick. I didn't connect it, but it was still sweet."

Ingram recalled boxing the Chiefs logo after a touchdown in Arrowhead Stadium last season, but the Ravens lost that game. This time, he wanted to add a little something extra.

"I just kind of did it," Ingram said. "I punched it and then I was like, 'Let me just go ahead and put a roundhouse kick on it."

The Ravens will face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 3. What moves will Ingram have in store for primetime?

Related Content

Ravens Running Backs Hit Their Stride in Reminiscent Grind-It-Out Win 
news

Ravens Running Backs Hit Their Stride in Reminiscent Grind-It-Out Win 

Baltimore took control of Sunday's game with a second half running attack that the Houston Texans couldn't handle.
RB Mark Ingram II runs in for a touchdown against the Houston Texans on September 20, 2020
news

Fourth Downs Make the Difference in Houston

The Ravens got a huge early stop on fourth-and-1 and running back Mark Ingram's 30-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 sealed the game.
The Breakdown presented by M&T Bank ILB Patrick Queen, OLB Tyus Bowser and S Chuck Clark gang tackle a Houston Texans player on September 20, 2020
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Decisive Win Over Houston

Opponents are catching Raven-itis. This game showed the heart of the defense. The Ravens went to a throwback of 2019 in the second half, but the offense has clearly changed.
CB Marcus Peters intercepts a pass by Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson on September 20, 2020
news

Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey Make Throwing in Their Direction Dangerous

Marlon Humphrey's punchout led to a fumble that L.J. Fort recovered and ran for a touchdown. Marcus Peters made an acrobatic interception that was part of a frustrating day for Deshaun Watson.
CB Tavon Young at training camp
news

Tavon Young Suffers a Season-Ending Knee Injury

The Ravens' slot cornerback came down hard on the turf leaping to break up a pass.
Left: T Ronnie Stanley; Right: CB Jimmy Smith
news

Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Active vs. Texans

The Ravens will have All-Pro left tackle in the lineup to protect Lamar Jackson. Jimmy Smith is active, while Justice Hill is inactive. 
Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans

Playing their first road game of the season, the Ravens (1-0) visit the Houston Texans (0-1) in a matchup featuring two elite quarterbacks.
Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Lamar Jackson hasn't lost a road game outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The Ravens are playing the long game on the offensive line.
SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons
news

SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons

When he's done playing in the NFL, Robert Griffin III has a second career lined up as a motivational speaker.
T Ronnie Stanley
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Texans

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was a full practice participant Friday and cornerback Jimmy Smith is also questionable.
OLB Tyus Bowser
news

News & Notes: Tyus Bowser Looks Forward to Houston Homecoming

Tyus Bowser can't wait to play in Texas, even though his family and friends can't attend Sunday's game. Former Ravens defensive end Anthony Weaver is an aggressive defensive coordinator for the Texans. Having dual role of coach/GM makes Bill O'Brien a rarity in NFL.

Advertising