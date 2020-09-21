Mark Ingram Busts Out Roundhouse Karate Kick Touchdown Celebration

Mark Ingram II may have a new nickname – Karate Kid.
The Ravens running back busted out a roundhouse kick after scoring a 30-yard touchdown on a direct snap on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 33-16 win in Houston.
You've probably never seen a formation with five blockers on the line of scrimmage to the left of the center (and nine blockers overall). And there's no way you've seen a celebration like this before.
"Fun fact, I was a first-degree black belt growing up," Ingram said. "I don't have all my skills I had back then, but I can still do a reverse kick. I didn't connect it, but it was still sweet."
Ingram recalled boxing the Chiefs logo after a touchdown in Arrowhead Stadium last season, but the Ravens lost that game. This time, he wanted to add a little something extra.
"I just kind of did it," Ingram said. "I punched it and then I was like, 'Let me just go ahead and put a roundhouse kick on it."
The Ravens will face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 3. What moves will Ingram have in store for primetime?