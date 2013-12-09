Marlon Brown Nearing Ravens Rookie Record





Brown found an opening in the middle of the Vikings' soft pass defense with 45 seconds remaining. He went high to haul in the pass amidst a couple defenders. That got the Ravens beyond midfield.

"Marlon made some big plays," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "The first play of that drive to get us going, they dropped into coverage. I let it go early and Marlon got the ball in his hands, [it was a] nice catch."

On Brown's game-winning touchdown catch, he got overtop of linebacker Audie Cole. Flacco lofted a pass just over Cole's fingers and Brown raised his arms high over his head to haul in the pass. His left foot landed and the tippy toes of his right foot dragged in the snow.

The officials took a while reviewing the play to determine whether it was truly a completed pass. Brown was asked if he had any doubt.

"I mean, a little bit," he said. "After I caught it and I got up and I looked and I [saw] my feet drag and I was like, 'Alright, I'm in.'"

Brown had slowed down a bit after a torrid start to his season. The undrafted rookie notched two touchdowns in Cleveland in Week 9, but in the four games after that, he had three catches for 23 yards. He missed one due to a knee injury.

The emergence of receiver Jacoby Jones and return of tight end Dennis Pitta could mean less action for Brown. But the rookie proved that he's still critical to the offense's success.