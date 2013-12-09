Marlon Brown Nearing Ravens Rookie Record

Dec 09, 2013 at 05:55 AM


Wide Receiver Marlon Brown had never really seen snow, let alone played in it.

The Georgia product and Memphis, Tenn., native rolls with the punches unlike most rookies, however.

Brown hauled in two huge passes in Sunday's roller-coaster affair, including the game-winning 9-yard score with four seconds left.

He finished with a team-high seven receptions for 92 yards and now has 36 catches for 412 yards and a team-high six touchdowns this season.

Brown's six touchdowns tie Jamal Lewis (2000) for the second-most scores by a rookie in Ravens history. Torrey Smith had seven in 2011.

Asked if he feels like a rookie anymore, Brown said "not really."

"When I'm on the field on Sundays, I'm not a rookie to the other team," he said. "I'm just a guy they have to guard this week."

Brown began his day with a 17-yard reception on the Ravens' first drive in incredibly snowy conditions. He made a few more catches with moderate gains before the team's final drive.

So what was he thinking before the final push?

"I was out there just trying to make sure I just run my routes right," Brown said. "I didn't want to mess up."


Brown found an opening in the middle of the Vikings' soft pass defense with 45 seconds remaining. He went high to haul in the pass amidst a couple defenders. That got the Ravens beyond midfield.

"Marlon made some big plays," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "The first play of that drive to get us going, they dropped into coverage. I let it go early and Marlon got the ball in his hands, [it was a] nice catch."

On Brown's game-winning touchdown catch, he got overtop of linebacker Audie Cole. Flacco lofted a pass just over Cole's fingers and Brown raised his arms high over his head to haul in the pass. His left foot landed and the tippy toes of his right foot dragged in the snow.

The officials took a while reviewing the play to determine whether it was truly a completed pass. Brown was asked if he had any doubt.

"I mean, a little bit," he said. "After I caught it and I got up and I looked and I [saw] my feet drag and I was like, 'Alright, I'm in.'"

Brown had slowed down a bit after a torrid start to his season. The undrafted rookie notched two touchdowns in Cleveland in Week 9, but in the four games after that, he had three catches for 23 yards. He missed one due to a knee injury.

The emergence of receiver Jacoby Jones and return of tight end Dennis Pitta could mean less action for Brown. But the rookie proved that he's still critical to the offense's success.

"He's not done yet," tight end Ed Dickson said. "He plays like he's been in the league for a while. He doesn't play like a rookie. We'll need him to step up, along with everybody."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Derek Wolfe Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season

The Ravens defensive lineman has been dealing with a training camp back injury that still isn't right.
news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is Getting Valuable Lessons

The Miami Dolphins threw a relentless 'Cover 0' blitz at the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, and it's something the young quarterback can learn from.
news

Ronnie Stanley Launches Foundation Matching Dogs With People in Need

The Ravens offensive lineman has been passionate about dogs and helping people in need. Now he's found a way to combine the two.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 10

Baltimore can still finish the week atop the AFC North with an upset by the Detroit Lions.
news

Best of Lamar Jackson's Louisville Jersey Retirement Celebration

Check out the ceremony and Lamar Jackson's speed as his No. 8 jersey was retired today at Louisville.
news

What the Dolphins Said After Upsetting Ravens

Head Coach Brian Flores and Dolphins defensive players talked about their blitz-heavy approach against the Ravens. Plus, offensive lineman Robert Hunt explains what he was thinking on his penalty touchdown.
news

Louisville Names a Street Lamar Jackson Way … With an 8 mph Speed Limit

The University of Louisville is naming a street after Lamar Jackson ahead of this weekend's number retirement ceremony.
news

Ravens Offense Crumbles Under Miami's Pressure

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense never got in sync in Miami against a defense that delivered constant pressure.
news

Sammy Watkins Playing vs. Dolphins, Nick Boyle Sits

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams will not play against the Miami Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football.'
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are back on the road for a Thursday Night Football showdown in Miami.
news

Ravens Activate Chris Westry, Bring Up Eric Tomlinson to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore will have more cornerback depth and secondary flexibility. Eric Tomlinson move could impact Nick Boyle's status.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Dolphins

Check out the stats to know before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football'.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising