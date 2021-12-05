Marlon Humphrey Active, Nick Boyle Inactive vs. Steelers

Dec 05, 2021 at 03:27 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120521-Inactives
Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: CB Marlon Humphrey; Right: TE Nick Boyle

The Ravens will have their top cornerbacks available to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, but tight end Nick Boyle won't be in the lineup.

Marlon Humphrey (illness) and Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle) are active for Sunday's game, along with Tavon Young (illness) and Jimmy Smith (ankle). All four had been listed as questionable, and only Averett practiced Friday, making the Ravens' health at cornerback a major concern before the game.

Cornerback Chris Westry (thigh) is inactive, but cornerback Robert Jackson was called up from the practice squad Friday and is active to add depth at the position. Jackson was just signed Wednesday, but he is a veteran with 16 games of experience over the last two seasons.

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) is inactive after not practicing all week. Boyle has played two games since returning from last year's serious knee injury that required two surgeries. After playing 32 snaps against the Chicago Bears in his season debut, Boyle played just 10 snaps last week against the Cleveland Browns.

"With his kind of injury, I think it's just incredible that he has even come back at all," Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard said. "I think that's very inspiring. It's just something that he's going to have to work through and he's a very tough guy. I think he just has to do what he has to do to get back feeling healthy and feeling like himself again."

Rookie running back Nate McCrary, who led the Ravens in rushing during the preseason, is active and will make his NFL debut joining Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray in the running back rotation. Ty'son Williams is inactive.

Undrafted out of Saginaw Valley State, McCrary had 163 yards and one touchdown on 43 carries during the preseason, but he did not make the original 53-man roster. The Denver Broncos claimed McCrary off waivers, but he never played for them and was released after three weeks. He was signed to Baltimore's practice squad in September and activated Saturday ahead of Sunday's game.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (shoulder) is active after being limited in Friday's practice. Oweh has not missed a game this season and is a candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, leading the team with three forced fumbles along with five sacks, 21 tackles and 13 quarterback hits.

The Ravens' other inactives are outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness) and wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger).

For the Steelers, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cam Heyward (illness) is active and will join All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt to lead Pittsburgh's front seven. Heyward was questionable for the game, while Watt was activated Saturday from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Starting cornerback Joe Haden (toe) was ruled out Friday and will miss his third straight game. Also inactive for Pittsburgh are running back Anthony McFarland, quarterback Dwayne Haskins and defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis.

