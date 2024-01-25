Marlon Humphrey: 'Super Excited to Hopefully Get Out There'

Marlon Humphrey (calf) practiced Thursday on a limited basis for the second straight day, saying that he felt "good" and that he hoped to play in Sunday's AFC championship game.

"I'm just super excited to hopefully get out there," Humphrey said. "The fans, they always talk about 'this moment, this is our year.' To finally get here, to finally have it in M&T Bank Stadium in front of our fans, it's a really exciting moment."

Humphrey joked that he might be peaking too early, getting fired up after texting with General Manager Eric DeCosta on Wednesday night.

It's been a challenging season for Humphrey, who has missed a career-high eight games, including last weekend's playoff victory over the Texans. Missing so much time has been difficult for a fierce competitor like Humphrey, who desperately wants to help the Ravens reach the Super Bowl.

"It's been rough," Humphrey said. "I've been kind of trying to stay positive through it. It's definitely not been ideal for me. I think the best thing that has really helped me get through it the most is seeing how the guys are playing on Sundays."

Humphrey thinks it's fitting the Ravens will have to beat Kansas City to reach the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have reached the AFC Championship for six consecutive seasons, and Humphrey still views them as the team to beat.

"I feel the Chiefs are like the [NFL] version of Alabama," Humphrey said. "Every year you might be like, 'Ah, they're not looking that good' and they're still that team. They're still the Chiefs. For us to beat them it's going to take everybody firing on all cylinders.