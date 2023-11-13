Reports: Marlon Humphrey Has a Calf Strain, Return Is Day-to-Day

Film of the injury circulated social media Sunday night and led to false speculation that it could be an Achilles injury.

There was no contact on the injury, which happened late in the third quarter. Humphrey crumpled to the turf and grabbed the back of his leg. He limped off the field, went to the locker room, and did not return. Rock Ya-Sin stepped in for Humphrey the rest of the way.

One of the Ravens' best defensive players, Humphrey already missed the first four games of the season after having foot surgery during training camp. It would've been a tough blow for the Ravens defense if he was sidelined for any extended period.