Reports: Marlon Humphrey Has a Calf Strain, Return Is Day-to-Day

Nov 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

111323marlon
Peter Joneleit/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) adjusts to the play as he defends in the secondary during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Baltimore, MD.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has a lower calf strain and his return is day-to-day, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens have a short five-day turnaround before playing the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" at M&T Bank Stadium, and it remains to be seen whether Humphrey will be able to return in time to play.

Film of the injury circulated social media Sunday night and led to false speculation that it could be an Achilles injury.

There was no contact on the injury, which happened late in the third quarter. Humphrey crumpled to the turf and grabbed the back of his leg. He limped off the field, went to the locker room, and did not return. Rock Ya-Sin stepped in for Humphrey the rest of the way.

One of the Ravens' best defensive players, Humphrey already missed the first four games of the season after having foot surgery during training camp. It would've been a tough blow for the Ravens defense if he was sidelined for any extended period.

Head Coach John Harbaugh will speak with reporters later Monday afternoon.

